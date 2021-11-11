LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, has partnered with PCMA to convene their event participants and members online. The new partnership was announced today at IMEX America 2021.

PCMA Engages with JUNO for Events, 365 Community

"We are excited to partner with JUNO to offer an enhanced experience for our audiences to connect and engage with one another," said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, PCMA president and CEO. "This platform enables PCMA to extend our digital strategy beyond events and connect our global community to continue conversation and learning."

PCMA's 365 experience begins in January with the signature Convening Leaders January 9-12 live from Las Vegas. JUNO will be home to the content and with its companion app will enable connections that cross borders and break boundaries. Focusing on human connections from a single platform allows organizations to save time and money while reducing uncertainty for members, sponsors and staff.

"We are thrilled to work alongside the PCMA events team and its chapters to engage people in our virtual environment year-round," says JUNO CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "A single destination platform may start with an event, but it quickly expands into an immersive data-driven experience. We believe the digital transformation era requires a bold strategy."

Business events must continue to deliver connections, content, and opportunities for commerce that advance the objectives of their stakeholders whether the experiences occur in-person or via digital technology. Register for PCMA Convening Leaders to experience the JUNO platform.

"Events are catalysts for the community, engagement, and knowledge sharing that advances societies. JUNO pushes events to the next level to provide a more inclusive and accessible experience for all," Hotsenpiller says. "Business events don't have to be singular instances; for those focused on growth, they cannot be. JUNO's software platform supports events being part of a 365-day conversation that encourages interactions and furthers education."

MEDIA CONTACTS

For PCMA

Meghan Risch

[email protected]

312.388.1174

For JUNO

Dana Freker Doody

[email protected]

972.349.0015

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning.

JUNO has helped thousands of users across five continents come together with more than 35 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and engagement. Learn more at www.junolive.com/pcma.

ABOUT PCMA

PCMA believes business events can economically and socially transform communities, enterprises and individuals. As the world's largest platform for business events strategists and their business partners, PCMA's success is driven by a commitment to providing provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence to its membership of 8,400 professionals and students and global audience of over 100,000 business event stakeholders.

Through its Ascent leadership initiative to promote inclusion and diversity across the business events industry and beyond, PCMA seeks to empower those challenged by gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or disabilities to find success. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries and regional offices in Ireland, Australia, Latin America and Singapore. Visit us at pcma.org or on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE JUNO

Related Links

http://www.junolive.com

