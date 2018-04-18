PCMA "PBM Policy Forum" Addresses Federal and State Drug Pricing Issues

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) will hold its annual "PBM Policy Forum" tomorrow, April 19, at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. This year's event features subject matter experts explaining key issues in the drug supply chain at the federal and state levels. PBMs reduce drug costs by 30 percent for more than 266 million Americans enrolled in private and public plans, most notably Medicare Part D.

Featured speakers at the forum include: