PCMA "PBM Policy Forum" Addresses Federal and State Drug Pricing Issues

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) will hold its annual "PBM Policy Forum" tomorrow, April 19, at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. This year's event features subject matter experts explaining key issues in the drug supply chain at the federal and state levels. PBMs reduce drug costs by 30 percent for more than 266 million Americans enrolled in private and public plans, most notably Medicare Part D.
Featured speakers at the forum include:
- Perspectives from FDA
- Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, U.S. Food & Drug Administration
- Perspectives from HHS
- John O'Brien, Advisor to the Secretary & Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Point of Sale Rebates in the Commercial Market
- Lida Etemad, Vice President, Pharmacy Management Strategies, Employer & Individual and Community & State, UnitedHealthcare
- Outside the Beltway: State Perspectives on Prescription Drug Benefits
- Florida Representative MaryLynn Magar (R) District 82, Texas Representative Kevin Roberts (R) District 126, J.P. Wieske, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Wisconsin
- The Value of Specialty Pharmacy: Patient Engagement, REMS and Biosimilars
- Brian Seiz, Senior Vice President, Specialty, Express Scripts & President, Accredo Specialty Pharmacy
- The Latest in Value-Based Contracting
- Kim Gwiazdzinski, Senior Director, Trade Relations, Value and Outcomes Contracting, Prime Therapeutics
- Employers' Perspective on the Value of PBMs
- Kevin Host, President and Chief Operating Officer, PSG Consulting
PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.
