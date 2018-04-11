PCMA Statement on Congressional Opioid Hearings: Pass Bipartisan E-Prescribing Legislation to Combat Crisis

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) President and CEO Mark Merritt released the following statement on the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee's hearing Combating the Opioid Crisis: Improving the Ability of Medicare and Medicaid to Provide Care For Patients and the discussion of S. 2460 / H.R. 3528 the Every Prescription Conveyed Securely Act:

"Electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) for controlled substances is one of the single most important innovations to reduce opioid abuse. It's been a proven success in New York State and is likely one of the few solutions on the table that will score savings.

E-prescribing helps ensure each prescription is written by a legitimate provider and filled at a legitimate pharmacy. This solution attacks the opioid epidemic by preventing doctor shopping, drugstore shopping, and fraud. PCMA supports bipartisan legislation that would require e-prescribing of controlled substances in Medicare."