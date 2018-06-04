PCMA Statement on New OIG Medicare Part D Report

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) released the following statement on a Medicare Part D report released today by the Office of Inspector (OIG), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

"This report finally debunks the myth that drugmakers have somehow been compelled to raise prices because of the discounts and rebates health plans and PBMs demand to reduce overall costs," said PCMA President and CEO Mark Merritt.