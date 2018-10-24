PCMA Statement on the Administration's Proposed Medicare Part B Pricing Model

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Care Management Association President and CEO JC Scott issued the following statement on the Administration's proposed Medicare Part B pricing model:

"We are encouraged the Administration is exploring greater use of competitive pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) tools in Medicare Part B to ensure beneficiaries have access to medications that may otherwise not be affordable. Some of the highest priced drugs are found in Medicare Part B, where PBMs currently do not play any meaningful role. Promoting fair competition is the key to reducing costs for the program and Medicare beneficiaries.

We look forward to reviewing the proposal, and working with the Administration and Congress to explore additional ways to leverage proven private-sector PBM negotiating tools."

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.

