PCMA Supports E-Prescribing Legislation to Combat Opioid Crisis

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) released the following statement on the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee's consideration of H.R. 3528 / S. 2460 the Every Prescription Conveyed Securely Act, which requires electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) for controlled substances in Medicare Part D.
"E-prescribing helps ensure each prescription is written by a legitimate provider and filled at a legitimate pharmacy. This bill is an important solution that attacks the opioid epidemic by preventing doctor shopping and drugstore and reducing costs inflicted on patients and taxpayers."
A new study by Health IT Now's Opioid Safety Alliance finds H.R. 3528 would reduce federal spending $13 billion over 10 years. This is consistent with a separate study by Visante and Point-of-Care Partners that finds mandatory e-prescribing of controlled substances in Medicare would save the federal government more than $2 billion annually – due to decreased treatment costs and greater efficiencies in physician offices and pharmacies, among other factors.
A broad coalition supports passage of H.R. 3528, including:
- Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
- CVS Health
- Express Scripts
- Magellan Health
- Prime Therapeutics
- Albertsons Companies
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- AmerisourceBergen
- Association for Accessible Medicines
- College of Healthcare Information Management Executives
- Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
- Health IT Now
- Imprivata
- National Coalition on Health Care
- National Consumers League
- National Association of Chain Drug Stores
- National Community Pharmacists Association
- Rite Aid
- Surescripts
- Walgreens
PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcma-supports-e-prescribing-legislation-to-combat-opioid-crisis-300636510.html
SOURCE Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
Share this article