PCMA Supports E-Prescribing Legislation to Combat Opioid Crisis

"E-prescribing helps ensure each prescription is written by a legitimate provider and filled at a legitimate pharmacy. This bill is an important solution that attacks the opioid epidemic by preventing doctor shopping and drugstore and reducing costs inflicted on patients and taxpayers."

A new study by Health IT Now's Opioid Safety Alliance finds H.R. 3528 would reduce federal spending $13 billion over 10 years. This is consistent with a separate study by Visante and Point-of-Care Partners that finds mandatory e-prescribing of controlled substances in Medicare would save the federal government more than $2 billion annually – due to decreased treatment costs and greater efficiencies in physician offices and pharmacies, among other factors.

A broad coalition supports passage of H.R. 3528, including:

Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

CVS Health

Express Scripts

Magellan Health

Prime Therapeutics

Albertsons Companies

America's Health Insurance Plans

AmerisourceBergen

Association for Accessible Medicines

College of Healthcare Information Management Executives

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society

Health IT Now

Imprivata

National Coalition on Health Care

National Consumers League

National Association of Chain Drug Stores

National Community Pharmacists Association

Rite Aid

Surescripts

Walgreens

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.

