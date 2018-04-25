PCMA Supports E-Prescribing Legislation to Combat Opioid Crisis

E-Prescribing for Controlled Substances Improves Quality, Saves Billions

Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) released the following statement on the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee's consideration of H.R. 3528 / S. 2460 the Every Prescription Conveyed Securely Act, which requires electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) for controlled substances in Medicare Part D. 

"E-prescribing helps ensure each prescription is written by a legitimate provider and filled at a legitimate pharmacy. This bill is an important solution that attacks the opioid epidemic by preventing doctor shopping and drugstore and reducing costs inflicted on patients and taxpayers."

A new study by Health IT Now's Opioid Safety Alliance finds H.R. 3528 would reduce federal spending $13 billion over 10 years. This is consistent with a separate study by Visante and Point-of-Care Partners that finds mandatory e-prescribing of controlled substances in Medicare would save the federal government more than $2 billion annually – due to decreased treatment costs and greater efficiencies in physician offices and pharmacies, among other factors.  

A broad coalition supports passage of H.R. 3528, including:

  • Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
  • CVS Health
  • Express Scripts
  • Magellan Health
  • Prime Therapeutics
  • Albertsons Companies
  • America's Health Insurance Plans
  • AmerisourceBergen
  • Association for Accessible Medicines
  • College of Healthcare Information Management Executives
  • Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
  • Health IT Now
  • Imprivata
  • National Coalition on Health Care
  • National Consumers League
  • National Association of Chain Drug Stores
  • National Community Pharmacists Association
  • Rite Aid
  • Surescripts
  • Walgreens

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.

