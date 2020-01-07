PCMS Announces Rebrand to Flooid

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMS, a leading retail commerce software provider, today announced a complete company rebrand to Flooid.

PCMS is one of the largest independent commerce platform providers to the retail industry, with customers including Walgreens, Shoppers Drug Mart, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and David Jones. PCMS software is active in more than 150 retail brands, 60 countries and 300,000 selling points worldwide. The company has long been regarded as an industry leader in resilient, scalable point-of-sale software architecture and rich store applications.

Flooid has evolved from a rich PCMS heritage to better serve retailers looking to deliver customer engagement across multichannel, multi-vertical operations. The Flooid Basket follows individual customers, not channels, allowing retailers to offer seamless, personalized customer experiences across any vertical, device or location, meaning shoppers receive a consistent experience online or in-store.

The new Flooid name, logo and brand visuals reflect a modern, fluid way of shopping, as well as the ability of retailers to embrace no limits innovation using Flooid's technology.

Flooid's wider offering also includes:

Flooid App Suite

Out-of-the-box tools for Point-of-Sale, Mobile, Inventory, Self-Checkout and more.

Out-of-the-box tools for Point-of-Sale, Mobile, Inventory, Self-Checkout and more. Flooid Digital

Digital tools for Personalized Offers, Omnichannel, Mobile, Basket, eCommerce and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Digital tools for Personalized Offers, Omnichannel, Mobile, Basket, eCommerce and the Internet of Things (IoT). Flooid Cloud

A choice of elastic cloud partners allowing retailers to maintain data sovereignty, stay secure and only pay for the capacity they use.

A choice of elastic cloud partners allowing retailers to maintain data sovereignty, stay secure and only pay for the capacity they use. Flooid ERP

Swift integration of Flooid to existing ERP systems, often in a matter of hours.

Swift integration of Flooid to existing ERP systems, often in a matter of hours. Flooid Managed Services

A range of services including hosting, database management and 24/7 Service Desk.

Flooid's expanded network of collaborators includes Intel, Microsoft and HP.

Flooid and Intel are revolutionizing the retail experience by giving retailers the ability to allow the 'basket' to follow the customer through the shopping journey. Flooid and Intel are collaborating to allow retailers to introduce new transaction types and store capabilities including Click and Collect, Endless Aisle and Personalized Offers. Flooid is proud to be a member of Intel's Open Retail Initiative (ORI); a collaborative effort to accelerate iteration, flexibility and innovation at scale, and is working with the EdgeX Foundry to give retailers a faster path to innovation. With Intel and Flooid every touchpoint can be a transaction, and every customer experience a discovery. Find out more at Intel's booth at #4637 at NRF 2020.

Shelley Bransten, corporate vice president of worldwide, consumer goods and retail industries at Microsoft, said: "As the retail industry continues to transform, retailers must provide a seamless journey across all channels. Using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform as its foundation, Flooid enables retailers to provide a 'common basket' that follows shoppers wherever and whenever they want to shop. By putting consumers at the center of everything, Flooid will help retailers to strengthen their brand, unlock new revenue streams and ultimately transform their business for the future."

"The key to success in a multichannel world is choosing flexible, reliable companies that work seamlessly together," said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. "With our longstanding relationship with PCMS, we're delighted to be taking the next steps forward with Flooid."

Flooid customers are already leveraging Flooid's open platform, allowing third party applications to access complex basket calculations and promotions, price, product and tax data.

For over 150 years, the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has provided the best products and premium service to consumers across the UK, and comprises two cherished retail brands, Waitrose & Partners (grocery) and John Lewis & Partners (omnichannel retail).

Today, JLP uses the Flooid platform for the EPOS solution across both brands. To meet growing customer demand for a seamless omnichannel experience, Waitrose & Partners connected their eCommerce and self-scanning solutions to the Flooid Core store basket microservices, a platform that connects the online journey with mobile solutions and fixed tills in 340 physical stores with the help of Flooid, ensuring customers have a consistent basket and pricing experience across online, mobile and in store. With JLP looking at synergies across the two retail brands, Flooid and JLP are collaborating to help identify opportunities and maximise value from the Waitrose & Partners Checkout & Payment solutions, including Flooid Core basket capabilities.

"We've built one service that includes the basket pricing system, which is then used by our self-scan solution to look up prices, which is also used by our customers on our eCommerce platform. You build a service once and make it as efficient as possible for use in many places with consistent pricing data. We wouldn't have been able to do that without Flooid's capabilities," said Matt Clifton, Partner & Head of Retail Change & Development, Waitrose & Partners.

Flooid CEO Tony Houldsworth said: "Many retailers are concerned about new entrants and the rise of disruptive retail. They find themselves stuck with siloed systems, so they're unable to provide consistent customer experiences across channels. Innovation is difficult, risky and costly.

"With Flooid none of that is an issue. They can thrive, and even become disruptors themselves."

Flooid Chief Digital Officer Tanya Bowen said: "Flooid's basket microservices deliver deep, resilient basket functionality across any sales channel, from POS to mobile, and across all retail verticals.

"The basket can be either cloud-based for elastic scalability or distributed to run on fixed devices such as fixed POS registers – crucial for high volume and high scale store environments.

"This gives retailers what they need most; freedom to innovate, freedom to lower cost of ownership and freedom to deliver high-value, personalized, fluid experiences to their customers – at scale."

++ Flooid will be unveiling its new brand at NRF 2020 in New York from January 11th to 14th. Visit booth #5737 for a Flooid experience including interactive customer journey and software demonstrations.

Flooid and HP Inc.

HP is reinventing the customer experience with technology solutions that empower employees and engage customers. Flooid software, combined with industry-leading HP hardware, is reinvigorating the way employees can interact with customers in-store.

Find out more at HP's booth at #4255 at NRF 2020.

About Flooid

The Flooid platform delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and the growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IOT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations.

For more information about Flooid please visit https://www.flooid.com/

Media Contact:

Flannery Higgins, 231943@email4pr.com

Dan Dyer, 513-478-7818

SOURCE PCMS; Flooid

Related Links

https://www.flooid.com/

