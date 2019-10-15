PCMS Helps Lakeland Launch Loyalty Club

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMS, a leading global provider of retail commerce software and services, is celebrating another partnership success as Lakeland launches its first loyalty club, myLakeland.

Lakeland has been a UK home shopping pioneer for more than 50 years, and a PCMS client since 2016. As part of the kitchen and homeware retailer's long-term commitment to enhancing customer service, the retailer launched the myLakeland loyalty club August 14th.

myLakeland benefits include regular offer packs, invitations to exclusive events including cookery demos and discounts from chosen partners including Greatest British Cookery Schools, HelloFresh, Naked Wines, cottages.com and Hearst Magazines. Customers also receive a 10% discount on their next Lakeland purchase as a thank you for joining the club.

As part of its wide-ranging commerce partnership with Lakeland, PCMS supported the introduction of myLakeland with an interface that seamlessly links loyalty to transactions in a cost and time effective manner.

Customers can sign-up to the club either in person in one of Lakeland's 67 stores, online, or over the phone by contacting Lakeland's customer service team. Each time a myLakeland customer shops with Lakeland, they will help to generate money for charities including Shelter and The Trussell Trust.

Martyn Osborne, Chief Product Officer from PCMS said: "We believe in strong partnerships and delivering a robust, single platform that provides a foundation for future growth. Introducing a loyalty club is both a major challenge and opportunity for any retailer. We're delighted to have used our decades of retail experience to ensure a smooth implementation."

Gary Marshall, Lakeland's Operations Director commented, "We're delighted to have been able to launch myLakeland, our first ever Loyalty Club and an exciting new chapter in the Lakeland journey. PCMS have worked tirelessly to implement software behind the scenes which has enabled a smooth implementation and great experience for our customers."

PCMS first partnered with Lakeland when the retailer selected PCMS' VISION Commerce Suite (VCS) to replace an end-of-life store selling system. PCMS rolled out VCS and integrated web and CRM across almost seventy stores and more than 300 tills during a peak trading period. The rollout allowed Lakeland to develop its mobile strategy and enjoy a single view of the customer, while preparing the ground for future digital innovation.

About Lakeland

As one of the UK's home shopping pioneers with over 50 years of experience, Lakeland offers a fantastic collection of creative kitchenware, cleaning and laundry solutions to millions of customers both online and in store. From humble beginnings in the heart of the Lake District, Lakeland now has 67 stores nationwide in the UK, with further stores trading internationally. Lakeland's dedication to exceptional products as well as customer satisfaction has set Lakeland apart from its competitors, and provided their loyal customer following.

For more information, visit www.lakeland.co.uk

About PCMS

PCMS is a global provider of IT software and services to the retail industry. Global headquarters are located in Coventry, UK. PCMS also operates in the US with an Americas headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. PCMS specialises in retail commerce software, including Point-of-Sale (POS) software, SaaS cloud solutions and managed services. PCMS's client list includes brands like Walgreens, Waitrose & Partners, Pick n Pay, Bass Pro Shops, Marks & Spencer, Shoppers Drug Mart and many more.

For more information about PCMS please visit www.pcmsgroup.com

