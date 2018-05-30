PCMS Hires SVP of Operations as Company Wins New Retail Clients

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMS, a leading global provider of retail commerce software and services, today announced the hiring of Thomas Schuetz as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Americas. Schuetz brings PCMS Retail IT leadership experience working with companies including Luxottica, hhgregg, Macy's, Lord & Taylor, May Department Stores, J. Crew, Hudson's Bay Trading Company, as well as working with several other retail and consumer products companies during his time at Deloitte Consulting / ICS.

Thomas Schuetz, SVP of Operations

Schuetz more than 30 years' experience comes at a time when PCMS is growing rapidly and will soon publicly announce several new retail clients. Schuetz will inject organizational efficiency and direction into the fast-paced, rapidly evolving environment at PCMS. Previously the CIO for Century 21 Department Stores, Schuetz passion for customer engagement and excellent record of accomplishments in planning and execution of complex Retail IT projects make him a great fit for the role.

"Tom's addition to PCMS is a very strategic hire, filling in the retail and operations experience we need for our expansion plans," said CEO, Andy Winans. "His excellent record with a wide range of retail systems and his experience with enterprise project delivery, operations, and cloud migration make him the right candidate to deliver day-to-day on continued expansion of our engaged commerce retail platform and services offering in North America."

VISION Commerce Suite delivers a complete environment for modern retailing by unifying the store, mobile, web and social sales channels and providing consistent cross-channel engagement to deliver the customer journey and the retail brand shopping experience through fully-managed and cloud hosted options.

"I'm excited to join the PCMS team at this time in their history," said Schuetz. "The retail POS market is at an inflection point creating huge upside for PCMS. This, coupled with PCMS's strong technical, professional and partnering capabilities, make them the retailer's choice for delivering reliable, scalable solutions – anywhere in the world."

Schuetz currently serves as advisor to Northwestern University's Retail Analytics Council and is a graduate of Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

About PCMS

PCMS is a global provider of IT software and services to the retail industry. Global headquarters are located in Coventry, UK. PCMS also operates in the US with an Americas headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. PCMS specializes in retail commerce software, including point-of-sale (POS) software, SaaS cloud solutions and managed services. PCMS's client list includes brands like Walgreens, Bass Pro Shops, Giant Tiger, Half-Price Books, Shoppers Drug Mart and many more. For more information about PCMS, please visit www.pcmsdatafit.com.

Media Contact:

Flannery Higgins, 195967@email4pr.com

Dan Dyer, 513-478-7818, 195967@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcms-hires-svp-of-operations-as-company-wins-new-retail-clients-300656273.html

SOURCE PCMS

Related Links

http://www.pcmsdatafit.com

