PCMS Launches Next Generation of Enterprise Application, Atlas

"We have been overwhelmingly pleased with the next generation Atlas system. Agents are raving about the ease of use and simplicity of Atlas, which has enabled them to navigate even complex commercial lines quickly. Using Atlas, they are generating quotes in a fraction of the time compared to other larger carrier systems," said Dave Talbert, President & CEO, IIC. " PCMS' team met our deadlines and continue to enhance and exceed our expectations of the new Atlas rollout."

Next generation Atlas benefits include:

Completely redesigned modern, intuitive user interface and experience

Re-architectured front-end utilizing true responsive user interface, configurable for mobile devices

Enables rapid deployment of single configurable user interfaces for home office, independent agents and insureds

Sophisticated security driven "google search" for all data points captured in the system

Access qualitative underwriting, risk, data analytics, third party integrations and management reporting in real-time

The new and improved Atlas system provides IIC agents and home office with enhanced 24/7 access to quoting/policy issuance, correspondence, billing, claims and management report access.

"We invested a lot of time and resources to ensure a successful rollout of our next generation upgrade. This is just the first step, but we're really excited for IIC and our collective futures. Our clients are our lifeblood, and we worked very closely with them to make sure this was a success. Our new framework takes our application to the next level, and we are only getting started," said Mark Goldman, senior vice president, Professional Services, PCMS. "We will continue to exceed expectations and show the rest of marketplace that they should look no further than PCMS for their next P&C enterprise software suite."

About PCMS

PCMS is a provider of information technology/software to the Property and Casualty insurance industry. PCMS' Atlas system is a comprehensive administrative software solution including underwriting and policy administration, claims management, billing and data warehousing and reporting. PCMS' product suite enables carriers of any size to benefit from sophisticated, modern, real-time, cloud-based solutions. PCMS serves all lines of business including personal, commercial and workers compensation. Atlas and PCMS are trademarks of Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pcmstech.com or call (214) 580-5668.

About Insurors Indemnity Company

Insurors Indemnity Company is a regional insurance company located in Waco, TX offering Commercial Lines Insurance & Surety Bonds to Southwest customers.

Formed in 1983, Insurors Indemnity Companies differentiated itself by offering insurance products to fit their customers in a fast and friendly manner. Responsiveness, innovation and common-sense underwriting are part of the tradition they are proud to carry forward to their next generation of customers.

