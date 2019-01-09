PCMS to Offer VISION Commerce Suite on Microsoft Azure

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMS announced it will extend its cloud offering and provide retailers with the high-availability Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure they need to drive powerful engaged commerce capabilities, create seamless shopping experiences and gain a competitive market edge.

PCMS at NRF 2019, Booth #2001

Customers will have access to a robust retail platform that scales dynamically with demand. With complementary technology from these two industry leaders working in tandem, retailers can design, control and revolutionize customer experiences across different verticals, geography or channels. Other benefits to the retailer include swifter implementation and heightened security.

"Our work with Microsoft opens up new opportunities to innovate and transform the retail experience," said Tony Houldsworth, Global CEO at PCMS.

"We pride ourselves on offering global retailers the widest range of technology options. Having Microsoft Azure as one of our preferred solutions will allow our clients to take full advantage of all the capabilities that the VISION Commerce Suite platform offers and to increase its capacity as needed."

PCMS and Microsoft are working with their mutual customers to deliver new complementary capabilities that enhance customer experience, including a platform for mobile scan and go payments.

PCMS VISION Commerce Suite on Azure will allow retailers to unlock the power of their commerce solution, especially for those striving to bring store, web, mobile and social together, while ensuring their customers can enjoy an always-available, consistent, and easy shopping experience.

"We are pleased that PCMS VISION Commerce Suite will be available on Microsoft Azure, as this solution opens new opportunities for innovation for our mutual retail customers," said Greg Jones, director of business strategy for retail at Microsoft. "As the cloud continues to transform this industry, both retailers and shoppers who use VISION Commerce Suite will benefit from a more seamless shopping experience."

To learn more about VISION Commerce Suite on Microsoft Azure, visit us at NRF 2019 at PCMS Booth #2001 or Microsoft at Booth # 3301.

About PCMS

PCMS is a global provider of IT software and services to the retail industry. Global headquarters are located in Coventry, UK. PCMS also operates in the US with an Americas headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. PCMS specializes in retail commerce software, including point-of-sale (POS) software and managed services. The PCMS client list includes brands like Walgreens, Marks & Spencer, Jack Wills, and many more. For more information about PCMS and the engaged commerce journey, please visit www.pcmsdatafit.com.

Media Contact:

Flannery Higgins, 207477@email4pr.com

Dan Dyer, 513-478-7818, 207477@email4pr.com

SOURCE PCMS

Related Links

http://www.pcmsdatafit.com

