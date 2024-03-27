PCNA Welcomes Doug Mitchell as Chief Growth Officer to Drive Strategic Initiatives and Innovation

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America (PCNA), the leading supplier of promotional products, is proud to announce the appointment of Doug Mitchell to the role of Chief Growth Officer, a new position within the company's Executive Leadership Team. Mitchell is tasked with spearheading strategic initiatives focused on high growth and driving innovation throughout PCNA's operations in North America.

With a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams and products throughout his 15 years of experience in e-commerce, digital marketing, and advertising, Doug Mitchell is exceptionally positioned to contribute to PCNA's mission. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Performance Marketing at Chewy, where he enhanced the online customer acquisition and retention programs for the leading pet retailer. Prior to that, Mitchell was the General Manager of Supplier Advertising and Retail Media at Wayfair, where he further solidified his expertise in building and growing a cross-functional business unit that created impactful advertising solutions for Wayfair's suppliers and partners.

"I am incredibly excited to contribute to PCNA's market leadership by advancing the company's growth and innovative endeavors, especially through Givee Select, PCNA's pioneering gifting solution," expressed Mitchell. "The demand for a streamlined, personalized gifting experience is significant, and I am dedicated to ensuring Givee Select not only meets but exceeds distributor expectations."

Launched in January 2024, Givee Select is a centralized online store solution that streamlines personalized gifting, offering a seamless gifting process for any occasion, such as conferences and corporate events. The all-in-one platform empowers distributors to handpick from a curated collection of high-quality gifts, facilitating the option for unique personalization, transparent pricing, no inventory obligations, and reduced waste. To date, Givee Select is nearing 1,000 store set ups, highlighting the platform's growing demand in the industry.

Mitchell is no stranger to the Promotional Products industry, having led the team that created Vistaprint's wholesale business as Vice President of Partner Development for seven years. His entrepreneurial spirit is also demonstrated through his co-founding and leadership as CEO at OfferLogic, which aligns exceptionally with PCNA's innovative drive.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the PCNA family," stated Neil Ringel, CEO of PCNA. "Doug's entrepreneurial mindset and proven track record in driving growth make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that he will help us achieve our vision of becoming the leading provider of personalized and customized products in North America."

Doug Mitchell attended the US Naval Academy, earned a bachelor's degree at Brown University and his MBA from The University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

About PCNA

PCNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyconcept, the world's leading promotional products supplier. With headquarters near Pittsburgh, Pa., PCNA operates Trimark, Leed's, Bullet, JournalBooks, ETS Express and Spoke Custom, offering customers the industry's biggest and most diverse collection of products. To learn more, go to www.pcna.com.

