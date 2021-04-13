pc/nametag Facilitates Virtual and In-person Attendee Engagement Through Curated Kits

Committed to improving virtual attendee satisfaction and engagement, pc/nametag started offering custom-curated kits that can be designed to meet each event planner's unique needs. With thousands of items to choose from including PPE, pc/nametag works with you to design a themed kit that can be mailed to participants prior to an event.

Each kit can be personalized down to the finest detail, providing that added touch of thoughtfulness and care. The company even sources items not readily available on their website or in their product catalog at no additional cost.

According to several planners who have purchased kits through pc/nametag, mailing boxes to attendees is a successful strategy for creating a meaningful event experience, showcasing sponsors, driving memberships, and setting the mood and tone for activities:

"The virtual attendee kits we purchased really spoke for themselves," says Amber Nolan, Associate Meeting Manager for the American Society of Transplantation. "Our attendees loved them. They really added that special element to our symposium. Not only did the kits feel unique, but they also created a great impression of our organization."

"We would like to thank pc/nametag for making our virtual event extra special," says the Utah Floodplain and Stormwater Management Association. "With COVID-19, we wanted to do whatever we could to make our virtual conference event more enjoyable for attendees, and pc/nametag helped us do that! Attendees enjoyed the gifts and were so excited for their box to come in the mail. It made the conference feel extra special."

At pc/nametag, customization and convenience are a top priority. Customers have several options to choose from when creating a virtual attendee kit for their event:

Turnkey Custom-curated Kits: Team of dedicated event specialists work with you to design and curate the perfect attendee kit.

Team of dedicated event specialists work with you to design and curate the perfect attendee kit. Fulfillment, Packaging & Delivery Only: Send up to 5 items of your choosing to our fulfillment services team to be assembled, packaged and shipped to the location of your choosing.

No matter the method you choose, attendee kits are always hand-assembled with care in Verona, Wisconsin and shipped to a location of the sender's choosing. pc/nametag is equipped to handle residential, commercial, and international shipments.

Make your next virtual or hybrid event memorable. Visit pcnametag.com/hybrid-events to schedule a consultation or call 888.354.7868 to learn more about pc/nametag's virtual event attendee kits.

About pc/nametag

For over 40 years, pc/nametag has helped business and event professionals create meaningful and memorable connections through custom-branded products and unique service offerings. pc/nametag is a subsidiary of CCL's Avery North America and is based in Verona, Wisconsin. For more information about pc/nametag products and services, visit pcnametag.com.

About Avery Products Corporation

Avery Products Corporation is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers under the Avery® brand. Avery Products, a division of CCL Industries, is based in Brea, California. Avery and all other Avery brands, product names and codes are trademarks of CCL Industries, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

SOURCE pc/nametag

