PCOM Appoints Dr. Ruth Maher as PT Department Chair

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has named Professor Ruth M. Maher, PT, PhD, DPT, a board-certified clinical specialist in women's health from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, as the chair of the Department of Physical Therapy.

With over 14 years of teaching experience, Dr. Maher has practiced physical therapy for more than 17 years in acute care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation settings.

Dr. Ruth Maher, chair of the physical therapy department at PCOM Georgia.

She said, "I am fortunate enough to work with a team of professionals who are committed to the mission of PCOM in educating health professionals to care for the whole person and advance the health of diverse communities."

Dr. Maher has held positions with the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, women's health council and several committees within the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy. She has also owned private practices in Dublin, Ireland, and the United States, which specialized in women's health and chronic pain conditions.

In addition to her academic responsibilities, Dr. Maher is a consultant to a biomedical company in Ireland where she assists with the development and testing of novel wearable technologies using electrical stimulation. She holds two patents for a device she co-developed during her PhD studies in Ireland, which received FDA approval for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence.

Dr. Maher earned a PhD from the National University of Ireland, University College Dublin (UCD). She earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Simmons University, in addition to a Master of Physical Therapy degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia State University.

Dr. Maher holds membership in the American Physical Therapy Association, the Academy of Orthopedic Physical Therapy, the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy, the Academy of Physical Therapy Education, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and the International Continence Society.

She has won numerous awards including the Gold Edison Award and the Irish Times Innovation of the Year Award, both with Atlantic Therapeutics, and the Medical Device Award from the Georgia Bio Innovation Summit.

Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institute of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. PCOM Georgia offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and physical therapy and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. Emphasizing "a whole person approach to care," PCOM Georgia focuses on educational excellence, interprofessional education and service to the wider community. pcom.edu

