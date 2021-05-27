PCOM Celebrates 130th DO Commencement

"Your class is different in ways that I cannot fathom," said Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81, president and CEO of PCOM, in his address to the graduates. "You had to navigate your third and fourth years of medical school amid a global pandemic, amid uncommon political unrest, amid sweeping movements against racism and for equity and justice. Yet, you did so with grace, determination, dignity, and courage."

Keynote speaker and PCOM alumnus Daniel R. Taylor, DO '97, addressed the graduates and reminded them of their duty to their patients, sharing examples of his experience working with patients and their families to improve health outcomes during his over-twenty-year career at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. The ceremony also included the introduction of Professors Emeriti Abraham Zellis, DO '56, Burton Mark, DO, and Theodore P. Mauer, DO '62.

"You are well-prepared and ready for the next step in your life's journey," said Kenneth J. Veit, DO '76, MBA, provost, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean. "We ask that you continue to seek knowledge, counsel, and guidance as you assume responsibilities for the well-being of your communities and your patients."

The event was livestreamed on the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Facebook and YouTube pages.

