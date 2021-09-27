PCOM hires Oliver Chen, PhD, as Chief Library Services Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has named Hsin-Liang (Oliver) Chen, PhD, as the College's new Chief Library Services Officer, effective November 1, 2021.

In this role, Dr. Chen will be a key member of the leadership team, leading all aspects of library operations in collaboration with a team of librarians and paraprofessionals, including vision setting, policy development, coordination, and planning for services and systems. Dr. Chen will also oversee all library operations and services for collection management, services and policies, Special Collections, Outreach & Engagement Services, and User Services and Technology.

Dr. Chen brings over 25 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as Dean of the Curtis Laws Wilson Library at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri. There he was responsible for leading the daily operations of the library to serve a technological research university, managing a $2.5 million dollar annual budget and a team of 19 full-time employees.

"I am very excited to join the talented team at PCOM," said Dr. Chen. "The technology landscape today is constantly changing and the need for our libraries to be on the forefront of that change is critical. I'm confident the experience I bring to this role will serve the College well and I look forward to getting started."

As chief library services officer, Dr. Chen will report directly to Erik Langenau, DO, MS, FAAP, FACOP, professor and chief academic technology officer in the Center for Teaching Support and Professional Development. "I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Chen to the team," said Dr. Langenau. "This is an important role, and I'm confident Dr. Chen's extensive experience leading all levels of library services and information management will be an ideal fit, and we welcome him to the PCOM community."

Dr. Chen completed his doctorate in library and information sciences from the University of Pittsburgh, his masters in educational communication and technology from New York University and his bachelors in library science from Fu-Jen Catholic University in Taiwan, Republic of China.

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM operates three campuses (PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South Georgia) and offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. PCOM students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 215-871-6100.

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Related Links

www.pcom.edu

