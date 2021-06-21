PCOM South Georgia Partners with the NIH's All of Us Research Program

Winston Price, MD, associate professor at PCOM South Georgia said, "This program will bring a unique cohort dataset and expansive tools to the PCOM family of researchers."

Dr. Price is a member of the All of Us Community & Providers Gateway Initiatives (CPGI) partners and is passionate about bringing more research opportunities to South Georgia.

The program is a part of the NIH Precision Medicine Initiative, an emerging approach for disease prevention and treatment that takes into account people's individual variations in genes, environment, and lifestyle—a whole person approach that PCOM students and faculty also follow.

Leslie McIntosh, PhD, PCOM South Georgia anatomy professor, co-mentors the SGA Student Research and Journal Club. She leads personal research projects and also works alongside students who are pursuing research.

"I am excited to help share this program with various student research clubs across all three campuses," she said. "It is a unique opportunity to provide our students with an abundance of data that can be used to investigate questions in community health and wellness."

The NIH All of Us Research Program All of Us supports research on many aspects of health, not just a single medical or biological research question. The program aligns with the five-year strategic initiatives of the PCOM research team, which includes increasing the opportunity to build robust research projects for new and seasoned PCOM researchers

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) established PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, Georgia, in 2019. The campus offers a four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu.

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

