PCORI announces $165 million in funding for new health research

Approved awards support patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER) on telehealth interventions, heart care and various health concerns

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) today announced the approval of funding awards totaling more than $165 million for new patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER), as well as research to improve methods and strengthen the science of engagement in patient-centered CER. Among the 10 CER studies awarded, three will evaluate the effectiveness of telehealth interventions to treat Type 2 diabetes, chronic low back pain and opioid use disorder.

PCORI will fund two large, multiphase CER studies, expanding its growing portfolio of PCORI-funded research on care approaches for patients with heart conditions, including heart rhythm disorders. In one study, researchers will compare two commonly prescribed beta blockers in patients with heart failure and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). In the second study, researchers will compare different methods for monitoring pacemakers and ICDs that use wireless remote monitoring.

"These latest PCORI-funded comparative clinical effectiveness research studies will generate evidence for various care approaches, including virtual delivery methods, when managing conditions such as diabetes, heart conditions and other health concerns affecting patients across the nation," said Nakela L. Cook, M.D., MPH, PCORI's executive director. "Through research approaches that will engender trust and trustworthiness, the findings of these studies will offer valuable insights for patients and those who care for them to make better-informed healthcare decisions."

PCORI also approved awards for three CER studies comparing the timing of care delivery and its effect on patient outcomes. Among these, one is a large, multiphase CER study of in vitro fertilization; another study focuses on antibiotics for young children with mild pneumonia and a third on treatment for inflammatory myelitis and optic neuritis.

Two other CER funding awards are for studies comparing strategies to treat urinary incontinence during vaginal prolapse repair procedures and approaches to address the social needs of patients managing multiple chronic conditions.

"At the center of comparative clinical effectiveness research is a recognition that patients' needs are diverse and not all treatments or interventions have the same effects for everyone," said Harv Feldman, M.D., MSCE, PCORI's deputy executive director for patient-centered research programs. "These CER studies will generate evidence about how different approaches to care may work better for some patients for health concerns facing different people every day."

PCORI also supports efforts to promote the uptake of PCORI-funded CER findings in clinical practice. A new award funds a project to disseminate results of a study that evaluated outcomes for tubal ligation and intrauterine devices.

In addition, PCORI approved $4 million to fund four studies to improve methods for conducting CER and more than $5 million for three studies that will strengthen the evidence base on how research teams can optimize engagement of patients and other health care decision makers throughout the design and conduct of patient-centered CER.

Details of these newly funded studies and projects are available on PCORI's website. All award funding has been approved pending final PCORI contractual considerations. Since 2010, PCORI has awarded more than $4.5 billion to fund patient-centered CER and research-related projects.

About PCORI

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is the nation's leading funder of patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER). By comparing two or more health or health care approaches, CER generates evidence that helps people make better-informed decisions and improves health care delivery and outcomes. PCORI takes a holistic approach to its work, ensuring that patients and other health decision makers are engaged as partners throughout the research process, supporting dissemination and implementation of results in practice and strengthening clinical research infrastructure to advance patient-centered CER. PCORI is an independent, non-profit organization authorized by Congress. Visit pcori.org.

