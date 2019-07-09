PCOS Challenge Kicks off National Campaign in Detroit to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

DETROIT, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, supporters, community leaders and music artists join PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch PCOS awareness effort in Detroit as part of an 11-city national campaign on Sunday, July 14th. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. It is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed and underfunded areas of health. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications including depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K After-Party

The PCOS awareness campaign kicks off on Sunday, July 14th at 9:00 AM with the Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Lake St. Clair Metropark located at 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Charter Township, Michigan 48045 with music provided by Emily Rogers and warm-up led by Donna McKay of My Good Life Fitness Studio. The Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk is part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs.

The PCOS Challenge 5K event will be followed by the Official PCOS Challenge 5K After-Party on Sunday evening from 6:00-9:00 PM at Three Blind Mice Irish Pub located at 101 N Main St, Mount Clemens, Michigan 48043. The PCOS Challenge After-Party will include an incredible line-up of performances from Paul Lamb and the Detroit Breakdown featuring Kenny Olson; Emily Rogers featuring YiN; Docter Detroit; and others.

"We are excited to launch our national PCOS awareness campaign in Detroit and humbled to have so many amazing artists come out to show their support for women and girls with polycystic ovary syndrome," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. "PCOS is estimated to affect nearly 40,000 women in Detroit and over 430,000 in Michigan. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, heart disease and cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is an urgent need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

Sponsors of the Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk include OvuSense, The American Electrology Association, Root Functional Medicine, New Beginnings Animal Rescue and The Baron Solution Group.

About PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

Serving over 50,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the leading support and advocacy organization for people with PCOS. The organization touches the lives of individuals with PCOS and their supporters each year through live educational events, television and radio programming, support groups, grants, health screenings and awareness and advocacy initiatives. Since PCOS Challenge began its programs in 2009, the organization has helped many women find answers to overcome their struggles with infertility, weight gain, anxiety and depression and reduce their risk for numerous life-threatening related conditions.

For more information about the Detroit PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk, After-Party and to register for the 5K event or schedule media interviews, visit http://pcos5k.org .

