PCOS Challenge National Campaign Comes to Houston to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month and this week, advocates, supporters, healthcare providers, and corporate and community leaders are joining PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch a key PCOS awareness effort in Houston as part of an 11-city national campaign. PCOS is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications including depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

At the center of the Houston PCOS awareness campaign is the PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Memorial Park located at 301 North Picnic Lane, Houston, Texas 77007, which kicks off on Saturday, September 7th at 8:00 AM. The Houston PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk is part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs. Other cities in the national campaign include Atlanta (September 15); Orlando (September 20-22); Tampa (October 5); Newark (October 19); Washington, DC (October 20); St. Louis (October 26); and Sacramento (December 7).

"We are excited to bring our national PCOS awareness campaign to Houston and humbled to have so many incredible people and organizations come out to show their support for women and girls with PCOS," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS support organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect over 150,000 women in Houston and over one million in Texas. On September 1st, it was amazing to see Houston City Hall and the Hazard, Woodhead, Dunlavy, Mandell, Graustark and Montrose Bridges join other major landmarks around the world in illuminating teal, the color of PCOS Awareness, in honor of World PCOS Day and PCOS Awareness Month. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is an urgent need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

The Houston PCOS awareness events will continue this week with a PCOS Information Session and Meet and Greet on Friday, September 6th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Camellia Alise Studios located at 3115 Southmore Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77004. The information session will include a talk about PCOS from Dr. Rashmi Kudesia, Director of Patient Education and Sugar Land Site Director at CCRM Fertility Houston.

"I personally and our whole CCRM Fertility Houston team are thrilled to sponsor the PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk," says Dr. Rashmi Kudesia. "Raising awareness around this disorder and its multitude of health effects, empowering women to understand their diagnosis, and providing the most up-to-date, comprehensive and compassionate PCOS care, especially for those looking to build their family, are all critical goals for us. We look forward to helping more girls and women with PCOS meet their health goals!"

Sponsors of the Houston PCOS Challenge events include OvuSense, The American Electrology Association, CCRM Houston, Camellia Alise and The Baron Solution Group.

