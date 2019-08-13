PCOS Challenge National Campaign Comes to Los Angeles to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, supporters, community leaders, celebrities and healthcare providers join PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch PCOS awareness effort in Los Angeles as part of an 11-city national campaign on Saturday, August 17th. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. It is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed and underfunded areas of health. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications including depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

The PCOS awareness campaign in Los Angeles kicks off on Saturday, August 17th at 8:00 AM with the Los Angeles PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at ShoreLine Aquatic Park located at 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, California 90802. The Los Angeles PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk is part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs. Other cities in the national campaign include Houston (September 7); Atlanta (September 15); Orlando (September 20-22); Tampa (October 5); Newark (October 19); Washington, DC (October 20); St. Louis (October 26); and Sacramento (December 7).

"We are excited to bring our national PCOS awareness campaign to Los Angeles and humbled to have so many amazing people come out to show their support for women and girls with polycystic ovary syndrome," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS support organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect nearly 200,000 women in the Los Angeles area and over 1.5 million in California. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is an urgent need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

"The sheer volume of women who suffer from PCOS in this country is not something that can be ignored," says Lauren Ash, actress on NBC's Superstore and PCOS advocate. "The amount of women diagnosed with PCOS is increasing, yet the resources being dedicated toward PCOS research and education are declining. That just doesn't make sense. We have a real public health epidemic on our hands and we need to make a change. I'm proud to support PCOS Challenge and the Los Angeles event because it is vitally important for those of us who have PCOS to come together. Many of us have been fighting an invisible battle with PCOS for years. In supporting events and a national campaign like this, we tell the rest of the world that we matter, our issues matter and that we won't be quiet until our issues are addressed."

Sponsors of the Los Angeles PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk include OvuSense; The American Electrology Association; Integrative Medical Group of Irvine; PCOS Wellness; and The Baron Solution Group.

About PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

Serving over 50,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the leading support and advocacy organization for people with PCOS. The organization touches the lives of individuals with PCOS and their supporters each year through live educational events, television and radio programming, support groups, grants, health screenings and awareness and advocacy initiatives.

For more information about the Los Angeles PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk and to register for the 5K event or schedule media interviews, visit http://pcos5k.org .

