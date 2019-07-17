PCOS Challenge National Campaign Comes to Philadelphia to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, supporters, community leaders and healthcare providers join PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch PCOS awareness effort in Philadelphia as part of an 11-city national campaign on Sunday, July 21st. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. It is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed and underfunded areas of health. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications including depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

The PCOS awareness campaign in Philadelphia kicks off on Sunday, July 21st at 8:00 AM with the Philadelphia PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk on Kelly Drive at 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130. The Philadelphia PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk is part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs. Other cities in the national campaign include Detroit (July 14); Los Angeles (August 17); Houston (September 7); Atlanta (September 15); Orlando (September 20-22); Tampa (October 5); Newark (October 19); Washington, DC (October 20); St. Louis (October 26); and Sacramento (December 7).

"We are excited to bring our national PCOS awareness campaign to Philadelphia and humbled to have so many amazing people and leading organizations come out to show their support for women and girls with polycystic ovary syndrome," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS support organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect nearly 65,000 women in Philadelphia and over 500,000 in Pennsylvania. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is an urgent need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

"The American Electrology Association is extremely proud to support the PCOS Challenge events," says Pearl Warner, President of the American Electrology Association, a national PCOS Challenge sponsor. "Nearly every day, our members across the country see women and girls with PCOS and observe the devastating effects and psychosocial impact of the disorder. More needs to be done now to recognize and address this serious condition so women and girls affected may get the care they need."

Serving over 50,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the leading support and advocacy organization for people with PCOS. The organization touches the lives of individuals with PCOS and their supporters each year through live educational events, television and radio programming, support groups, grants, health screenings and awareness and advocacy initiatives. Since PCOS Challenge began its programs in 2009, the organization has helped many women find answers to overcome their struggles with infertility, weight gain, anxiety and depression and reduce their risk for numerous life-threatening related conditions.

