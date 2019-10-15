PCOS Challenge National Campaign Comes to the New York and Washington, DC Metro Areas to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, supporters, healthcare providers, and corporate and community leaders join PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch PCOS awareness effort in the New York and DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia metro areas as part of an 11-city national campaign. PCOS is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications and life-threatening conditions including depression, infertility, pregnancy complications, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and uterine cancer.

New Jersey PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk Presented by PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association Washington, DC PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk Presented by PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

The PCOS awareness campaign kicks off in the New York metro area on Saturday, October 19th at 9:00 AM with the New Jersey PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Branch Brook Park located at Heller Parkway and Branch Brook Park Drive, Newark, New Jersey 07104 and the DC metro area on Sunday, October 20th at 8:00 AM with the DC PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Hains Point (East Potomac Park) located at 972 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20242. The New Jersey and Washington, DC PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk events are part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs. Other upcoming cities in the national campaign include St. Louis (October 26) and Sacramento (December 7).

"We are excited to bring our national PCOS awareness campaign to the New York and DC metro areas and humbled to have so many incredible people and organizations come out to show their support for women and girls with PCOS," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, the largest PCOS support organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect over a million women in the New York metro area and over 330,000 women in the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia metro area. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is a pressing need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

Dr. Serena H. Chen, Director of Reproductive Medicine at The Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas, says, "Because of the prevalence and significant impact of polycystic ovary syndrome, there is an urgent need for increased awareness, education, early intervention and support. At IRMS, we see and help many families impacted by PCOS. We are proud to be a PCOS Challenge Platinum Sponsor in support of this important cause and underserved area of health."

Sponsors of the New Jersey and Washington, DC PCOS Challenge events include IRMS at Saint Barnabas, CNY Fertility, OvuSense, The American Electrology Association, Chantilly Professional Electrolysis, and The Baron Solution Group.

About PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

Serving over 50,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the leading support and advocacy organization for people with PCOS. The organization touches the lives of individuals with PCOS and their supporters each year through live educational events, television and radio programming, support groups, grants, health screenings, and awareness and advocacy initiatives.

For more information about the PCOS Challenge events, to register or schedule media interviews, visit http://pcos5k.org.

Contact:

William R. Patterson

PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

Telephone: 404-855-7244

SOURCE PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association