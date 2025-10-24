PCOS Challenge Partners with AE-PCOS Society to Bring PCOS Awareness Symposium to Texas for the First Time

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association proudly announces PCOS Awareness Symposium 2025 – San Antonio, presented in partnership with the Androgen Excess and PCOS Society, the leading group of researchers advancing understanding of PCOS. The event will be held on Saturday, October 25, from 12:30 to 5:00 PM at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa.

PCOS Awareness Symposium 2025 - San Antonio

PCOS affects 10 percent of women globally. It is one of the most common human disorders and can lead to infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other serious conditions.

"We are honored to bring the PCOS Awareness Symposium to Texas for the first time," said Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. "Through our symposia, we have educated thousands of patients and professionals about PCOS since 2013, creating spaces where scientific evidence meets lived experience. This San Antonio event represents our continued commitment to reaching underserved communities with critical PCOS education and support. We are deeply grateful to the Androgen Excess and PCOS Society, May Health, and Aspect Health for their partnership in helping us expand this vital work. Together, we are building a future where PCOS is widely understood, properly treated, and ultimately, where those affected receive the comprehensive care they deserve."

"We are proud to continue our decade-long partnership with PCOS Challenge for the 2025 PCOS Awareness Symposium in San Antonio," said Dr. Anuja Dokras, Executive Director of the Androgen Excess and PCOS Society. "As researchers and clinicians, we recognize the critical importance of bridging the gap between scientific discovery and patient care. This symposium represents a gold standard in patient-investigator-clinician collaboration, creating a vital space where research meets patient lived experience. We look forward to contributing to this vital conversation and supporting PCOS Challenge's outstanding efforts to raise awareness, provide evidence-based education, and drive progress in our field."

"May Health is excited to continue our collaboration with PCOS Challenge through the PCOS Awareness Symposium in San Antonio," said Colby Holtshouse, CEO and President of May Health. "Our investigational technology, Ovarian Rebalancing™, emerged directly from listening to women with PCOS who have long faced limited fertility options. We are currently enrolling the REBALANCE Study for women with PCOS-related infertility. This symposium offers an invaluable opportunity to deepen our understanding of patients' needs by engaging directly with them and their clinicians. Meaningful innovation requires ongoing dialogue with those living with PCOS, and we're proud to be part of this collective effort to advance evidence-based solutions that can truly transform care for those who have waited far too long."

"PCOS is one of the most common yet under-recognized health challenges women face. At Aspect Health, our mission is to make sure every woman has access to the knowledge and tools to take control of her health. Supporting PCOS Challenge and the PCOS Awareness Symposium is part of our broader commitment to building a future where women's metabolic and hormonal health is prioritized," says Gleb Babiy, Founder of Aspect Health.

For more information, visit https://pcoschallenge.org/symposium/san-antonio.

