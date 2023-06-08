PCPLUS, the All-Inclusive Infection Prevention Program for Healthcare Developed by UMF|PerfectCLEAN

With PCPLUS, hospitals mitigate infection rates, cut costs, and meet sustainability goals

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN proudly introduces the new PCPLUS all-inclusive infection prevention program for healthcare. PCPLUS is a comprehensive program that integrates state-of-the-art, programmable Electrolux commercial laundry equipment; best-in-class hospital grade microfiber and hardware products; Klorese® sporicidal cleaner/disinfectant; a comprehensive training program; and a state of the art monitoring tool. The PCPLUS program provides hospitals with complete control over their infection prevention textile program. PCPLUS contributes to reducing preventable hospital associated infections (pHAIs) and achieving maximum environmental sustainability, all at a significant cost savings.

"We developed the PCPLUS program based on feedback from our healthcare customers. For years we've heard complaints of how customers struggle with outsourced, non-accredited commercial laundry suppliers who shorted products, had questionable loss-replacement programs, delivered inferior quality products, and offered limited product choices," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "Environmental Services (EVS) staff hoard product to contend with shortages. Customers faced blood borne pathogen disclaimers, meaning products were discarded immediately and the customer billed for a replacement if blood was evident. Product quality deteriorated when mediocre microfiber products were used with or washed using harsh chemicals and/or laundered with non-compatible textiles (e.g., cotton). Finally, product color choice was often limited to one flat mop and two wiper colors despite the fact, color-coded programs are proven to reduce the risk of pHAIs."

Addressing all these issues while decreasing the risk of infections, the PCPLUS program includes:

  • Programmable Electrolux commercial washers and dryers, including wash chemicals, all parts and labor for 36 months.
  • No upfront capital required, low monthly service fee that qualifies for CMS reimbursement.
  • Full range of color-coded PerfectCLEAN products to meet each hospital's requirements.
  • Klorese® disinfectant, which has EPA-registered kill claims against C auris, C. diff, MRSA, Norovirus, SARS CoV-2 and Biofilm.
  • A unique bacteria/biofilm/mold monitoring system that provides real-time guidance for EVS processing.
  • On-site hygiene specialist and O.R. process training.
  • An annual 18% loss replacement allowance.
  • PerfectCLEAN lifetime warranty on hardware such as flat mops.

PCPLUS program saves leading hospital $90,000 annually

The PCPLUS program was piloted by a leading New York City hospital, which estimated total savings of $90,000+ annually, or $450,000+ over a standard five-year outsourced rental agreement. The facility eliminated excessive loss replacement fees and short delivery issues while increasing product inventory in all areas of the hospital at a lower cost. PCPLUS gave the hospital complete control over product inventory and processing, helping the hospital achieve CDC recommendations in support of infection control.

In the United States, pHAIs kill more than 75,000 people every year. To keep patients safe, the CDC recommends that healthcare facilities maintain clean environments to minimize the presence of pathogens. With PCPLUS, hospitals and other healthcare facilities can be sure they're achieving the thorough cleaning and proper disinfection of environmental surfaces that are fundamental to reducing pHAIs.

The PCPLUS program also minimizes environmental impact. With PCPLUS, healthcare facilities reduce carbon dioxide emissions related to shipping; plastic waste from disposables and packaging; cardboard waste; and microplastic production.

To learn more about our PCPLUS program, visit our booth (#1231) at the APIC 2023 Annual Conference in Orlando, June 26-28. https://annual.apic.org/

And, if you would like UMF|PerfectCLEAN to validate how PCPLUS can help mitigate hospital infection rates, reduce cost, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions at your facility, please contact us at [email protected].

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN

UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are reinventing cleanLinkedIn.

