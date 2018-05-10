PCR Partner Program Racks Up Stellar First Two Quarters

AltaReturn, Dynamo, HWA International, Risclarity, Ledgex, Empire Software, and InvestCloud are just some of the investment management technology companies, integrators and channel leaders that are working with PCR to better address the needs of modern wealth management firms. The momentum that PCR's partner program is experiencing is evident by the fact that 13 market leading technology providers in the wealth management space, have signed up in just six months, with an additional nine partnerships to be announced shortly.

"Companies partner with PCR because they understand their businesses are enhanced if they can focus on their core value propositions – not another data feed - while helping end-clients streamline their data management process," said Brian Shapiro, SVP, Head of Strategy and Alliances. "Our commitment to mutually beneficial partner relationships is critical to PCR's continued growth, industry leadership and our emphasis on engaging customers differently."

High-quality investment data securely managed is the backbone of wealth management's digital transformation. PCR's technology investments in automation, security, privacy and highly-extensible data management technologies, along with a decade of experience curating millions of illiquid transactions, has placed PCR at the center of this transformation with the largest institutions and technology providers adopting our service.

"PCR is out in front delivering a total wealth information management solution that helps advisors best serve their UHNW clients and their complex portfolios. More than aggregation, we deliver a platform of data management and data integration that delivers a single normalized source of investment data to all their reporting, accounting, CRM, risk management and other systems," said Bob Miller, CEO of PCR. "And now we are able to private label these capabilities to help leading technology providers better serve their customers with better data."

In a clear sign that our partnership program is delivering measureable value, a recent case study on Socius Family Office conducted by AltaReturn, highlights the benefits of integration between the two platforms, and how flowing fully aggregated, normalized and reconciled data has positively impacted Socius. Download: http://altareturn.com/case-study-socius-family-office/

Collectively, PCRs new partners represent $512 billion in potential serviceable assets under management, spanning a collection of over 300 new clients. The PCR partner program will rapidly expand the footprint of PCR TotalWealthStreamtm, and promulgate a "PCR Inside" model to more enterprises around the world.

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCRs is changing the way the world's wealthiest families and their advisors manage and analyze their complex investment data. TotalWealthStreamtm, the company's award-winning wealth information management platform combines data aggregated from over 400 custodians with alternative transactions curated from the investor communications of almost 2,000 managers. Over $250B in assets are delivered to their reporting, accounting, risk management and analytics platforms daily.

PCR is trusted by leading private banks, registered investment advisors, multi-family offices and technology firms serving wealthy families.

For more information visit www.pcrinsights.com

Media Contacts:

Rosalia Scampoli

PCR

212-404-2395

rscampoli@ljopr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcr-partner-program-racks-up-stellar-first-two-quarters-300646362.html

SOURCE Private Client Resources

Related Links

https://www.pcrinsights.com

