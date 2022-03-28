PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Driven By Excellent Value For Rising Foodborne Illnesses | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (consumables and instruments) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) Forecasts, 2020-2024"

: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pcr-system-for-food-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Dynamics:

Rising Foodborne Illnesses Driver Market Growth: The food that people consume is mostly plant-based and animal-based and usually contains many types of microorganisms. During the production and consumption of food, there are chances for microbes from natural sources to come in contact with food and contaminate it. As companies focus on avoiding financial losses from the manufacture and market launch of unsafe or potentially lethal food products and governments take initiatives for decreasing the economic burden due to illnesses, the demand for food diagnostics systems such as PCR increases.

Climate Change and Global Warming Limit the Market Growth: Changing climate is adversely affecting crops and livestock. Thus, climate change adversely affects food production. With low food production, the demand for food diagnostics such as PCR is also affected, thus restricting market growth. Change in weather patterns globally as well as regionally is collectively referred to as climate change. Climate change has also been referred to as global warming.

Top Five PCR System for Food Diagnostics Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers real-time PCR detection kits, real-time PCR instruments and software, real-time PCR master mix reagents, real-time PCR nucleic acid isolation and purification kit, and real-time PCR starter kits.

bioMérieux SA: GENE-UP, an innovative real-time PCR solution for the detection of pathogens and CeeramTOOLS, a real-time PCR detection kit for viruses and parasites in all types of food samples are the key offerings from the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers iQ-Check Cronobacter spp. PCR Detection Kit, iQ-Check E. coli O157:H7 PCR Detection Kit, and iQ-Check Listeria spp. PCR Detection Kit

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH: The company offers foodproof Brucella Detection Kit and foodproof Cronobacter Detection LyoKit

Danaher Corp.: The company offers GeneXpert System technology that provides complete menu of tests on a single, fully scalable, consolidated workstation.

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Consumables - size and forecast 2019-2024

instruments - size and forecast 2019-2024

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 833.14 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries The UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

Danaher Corp.

Hygiena LLC

Minerva Biolabs GmbH

QIAGEN NV

R-Biopharm AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

