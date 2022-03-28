PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Driven By Excellent Value For Rising Foodborne Illnesses | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 28, 2022, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market analysis report titled PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The PCR system for food diagnostics market report predicts the market potential growth to reach USD 833.14 million from 2019 to 2024. The report also identifies the market to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (consumables and instruments) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) Forecasts, 2020-2024"
:https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pcr-system-for-food-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis
Key Market Dynamics:
Rising Foodborne Illnesses Driver Market Growth: The food that people consume is mostly plant-based and animal-based and usually contains many types of microorganisms. During the production and consumption of food, there are chances for microbes from natural sources to come in contact with food and contaminate it. As companies focus on avoiding financial losses from the manufacture and market launch of unsafe or potentially lethal food products and governments take initiatives for decreasing the economic burden due to illnesses, the demand for food diagnostics systems such as PCR increases.
Climate Change and Global Warming Limit the Market Growth: Changing climate is adversely affecting crops and livestock. Thus, climate change adversely affects food production. With low food production, the demand for food diagnostics such as PCR is also affected, thus restricting market growth. Change in weather patterns globally as well as regionally is collectively referred to as climate change. Climate change has also been referred to as global warming.
Top Five PCR System for Food Diagnostics Companies:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers real-time PCR detection kits, real-time PCR instruments and software, real-time PCR master mix reagents, real-time PCR nucleic acid isolation and purification kit, and real-time PCR starter kits.
- bioMérieux SA: GENE-UP, an innovative real-time PCR solution for the detection of pathogens and CeeramTOOLS, a real-time PCR detection kit for viruses and parasites in all types of food samples are the key offerings from the company.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers iQ-Check Cronobacter spp. PCR Detection Kit, iQ-Check E. coli O157:H7 PCR Detection Kit, and iQ-Check Listeria spp. PCR Detection Kit
- BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH: The company offers foodproof Brucella Detection Kit and foodproof Cronobacter Detection LyoKit
- Danaher Corp.: The company offers GeneXpert System technology that provides complete menu of tests on a single, fully scalable, consolidated workstation.
PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)
- Consumables - size and forecast 2019-2024
- instruments - size and forecast 2019-2024
PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)
- Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024
|
PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 833.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.92
|
Regional analysis
|
Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH
- Danaher Corp.
- Hygiena LLC
- Minerva Biolabs GmbH
- QIAGEN NV
- R-Biopharm AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
