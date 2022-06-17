PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 833.14 Million Globally by 2024 at 8% CAGR | Technavio

Jun 17, 2022, 05:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCR system for food diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 833.14 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the PCR system for the food diagnostics market is the rising foodborne illnesses. The food that people consume is mostly plant-based and animal-based and usually contains many types of microorganisms. The huge numbers of foodborne illnesses and illnesses caused by food contamination during processing indicate that F&B manufacturing companies cannot compromise on food safety standards, and therefore, it becomes necessary for these companies to have robust food safety testing products. As companies focus on avoiding financial losses from the manufacture and market launch of unsafe or potentially lethal food products and governments take initiatives for decreasing the economic burden due to illnesses, the demand for food diagnostics systems such as PCR increases.
The PCR system for food diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Size
- PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Trends
- PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis
- Product
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Geography
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
The PCR system for the food diagnostics market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on integrating technologically advanced solutions in their products to enlarge their product portfolio and customer base to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers real-time PCR detection kits, real-time PCR instruments and software, real-time PCR master mix reagents, real-time PCR nucleic acid isolation and purification kit, and real-time PCR starter kits.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The blood bank refrigerators market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 107.35 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.80%.
- The cell culture market share is expected to increase by USD 13.00 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%.
|
PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 833.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.92
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 30%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Market Overview
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
- Overview
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH
- Danaher Corp.
- Hygiena LLC
- Minerva Biolabs GmbH
- QIAGEN NV
- R-Biopharm AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article