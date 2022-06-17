PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 833.14 Million Globally by 2024 at 8% CAGR | Technavio

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Scope

The PCR system for food diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Consumables



Instruments

Geography

Asia



Europe



North America



ROW

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The PCR system for the food diagnostics market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on integrating technologically advanced solutions in their products to enlarge their product portfolio and customer base to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers real-time PCR detection kits, real-time PCR instruments and software, real-time PCR master mix reagents, real-time PCR nucleic acid isolation and purification kit, and real-time PCR starter kits.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 833.14 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.92 Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corp., Hygiena LLC, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN NV, R-Biopharm AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

Danaher Corp.

Hygiena LLC

Minerva Biolabs GmbH

QIAGEN NV

R-Biopharm AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

