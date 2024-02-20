PCR Technologies Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching $12.6 Billion by 2028: BCC Research

In the post-pandemic era, PCR technology sees heightened demand in clinical diagnostics, with BCC Research's updated report forecasting continued growth. Key trends include the rise of digital PCR and multiplex PCR syndromic testing.

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $9.1 billion in 2023 to reach $12.6 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 through 2028."



This comprehensive research study delves into the dynamic landscape of the PCR market, conducting a thorough analysis, providing revenue forecasts, and offering strategic recommendations for market participants' success. Encompassing a global scope, the report estimates market data for the base year, 2022, and extends its foresight through 2028. While figures for 2023 are projected, the report ensures accuracy by incorporating actual reported results when available. With a detailed breakdown by product type, technique, application, and region, this report serves as a valuable guide for navigating the evolving trends and opportunities within the PCR market from 2023 to 2028.

In the transformative landscape of the global quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) market, the year 2021 witnessed an unprecedented surge, recording a remarkable growth rate of over 70% compared to 2020. This exponential rise was predominantly propelled by an extraordinary demand surge for COVID-19 PCR tests, which played a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics. Noteworthy shifts in the competitive terrain emerged through a series of strategic acquisitions in multiplex testing over the last three years. Industry giants such as Roche, Diasorin, Bio-Rad, and Hologic executed strategic moves, acquiring key players including GenMark, Luminex, Curiosity Diagnostics, and Mobidiag Oy, thereby reshaping the competitive landscape. As these acquisitions set the stage for a new era in multiplex syndromic testing, industry analysts anticipate a heightened level of competition in the years to come, further intensifying the race for innovation and market dominance in this rapidly evolving segment.

Key Drivers of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets

Pandemic Propulsion: The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic thrust PCR technology into the limelight, elevating its recognition and utilization significantly. Acknowledged as the gold standard for genomic sequencing and identification of the novel coronavirus, PCR plays a pivotal role in COVID-19 testing, fostering market growth and spawning new opportunities for technological advancements.

Technological Evolution: PCR technology has undergone substantial evolution, witnessing the emergence of advanced techniques like real-time PCR (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), and multiplex PCR. These innovations, boasting heightened sensitivity, accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, have expanded PCR applications across diverse fields. The introduction of automated, portable, and miniaturized instruments further enhances the speed and simplicity of PCR analysis.

Clinical Diagnostics Surge: PCR's widespread adoption in clinical diagnostics stems from its efficacy in detecting pathogens, genetic mutations, and diseases. Renowned for delivering rapid, accurate, and reliable results crucial for effective diagnosis and treatment, PCR experiences heightened demand in response to the increased prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. The rise in personalized medicine awareness and adoption further fuels PCR's role in clinical diagnostics.

Genomic and Biomarker Exploration: Serving as a key tool in genomic and biomarker research, PCR facilitates the amplification, sequencing, and analysis of DNA and RNA. Playing a pivotal role in discovering and validating novel biomarkers indicative of biological processes, diseases, and therapeutic responses, PCR aids in exploring gene expression, epigenetics, and metagenomics, providing insights into molecular mechanisms and organism interactions.

Industrial Applications Prowess: Beyond the realms of healthcare, PCR finds robust applications in various industries such as food safety, environmental monitoring, biotechnology, agriculture, and forensics. In these domains, PCR proves instrumental in detecting contaminants, pathogens, allergens, and genetically modified organisms. Additionally, it contributes to the production and quality control of biopharmaceuticals, biofuels, and crops while offering valuable insights for forensic investigations and identification.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $14.7 billion Market Size Forecast $12.6 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Technique, Product, Application, and Geographic Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Africa Key Market Drivers COVID-19.

Technological advancements.

Growing demand in clinical diagnostics.

Growth in genomic and biomarker research.

Robust demand in industrial applications.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets Segmentation:

By Technique Segmentation

The market segmentation based on PCR techniques offers a comprehensive breakdown of the various methodologies employed for DNA or RNA amplification and analysis. Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qPCR and RT-qPCR) stands out as a pivotal technique, enabling real-time measurement of nucleic acid amounts with applications in mutation detection and sequence-specific analysis. Standard PCR, the foundational technique, relies on cycles of heating and cooling to amplify DNA, requiring subsequent visualization methods. Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR) combines reverse transcription and standard PCR, proving valuable for studying gene expression and detecting RNA viruses. Multiplex PCR streamlines analysis by amplifying multiple DNA or RNA regions simultaneously, with applications in genotyping, pathogen detection, and forensic analysis. Digital PCR (dPCR) introduces partitioning, allowing absolute quantification without standard curves, particularly beneficial in achieving precise DNA or RNA quantification. The category also encompasses diverse PCR variations like nested PCR, hot start PCR, touchdown PCR, allele-specific PCR, assembly PCR, inverse PCR, and universal PCR.

By Product Segmentation

The market segmentation based on products utilized in PCR analysis encompasses critical components. Reagents and Consumables include primers, nucleotides, enzymes, buffers, dyes, probes, kits, and disposable items such as tubes, plates, tips, and gloves. Instruments, a pivotal category, encompass thermal cyclers, real-time PCR systems, digital PCR systems, and associated accessories, varying in capacity, speed, accuracy, and automation features. Software and Services form another segment, contributing to PCR data analysis, primer design, sequencing, and quality control. These software and services aid in the interpretation, visualization, and reporting of PCR results, offering essential support for comprehensive data analysis.

By Application Segmentation

The application-based segmentation sheds light on the diverse uses of PCR technology. In the research domain, PCR finds applications in molecular biology, genetics, biotechnology, microbiology, and pharmacology, facilitating studies on DNA and RNA structure, function, interactions, as well as biomarker discovery and validation. Clinical applications involve diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring uses for infectious diseases, cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. PCR proves invaluable in detecting pathogens, mutations, and biomarkers in clinical samples and assessing treatment response and resistance. Industrial applications span food safety, environmental monitoring, biotechnology, agriculture, and forensics, leveraging PCR for detecting contaminants, allergens, genetically modified organisms, and ensuring quality control in various industries. Additionally, PCR plays a crucial role in providing forensic evidence and information for investigative purposes.

This report on Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the PCR market?

The global PCR market is estimated to be around $9.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $12.6 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

2. What segments are covered in the market?

An in-depth analysis of the global PCR market, including historical data and market projection on sales by product type, technique, application, and region.

3. By product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By product type, Reagents and consumables segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

4. By technique type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By technique type, real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which PCR technique market is growing fastest among all?

Digital PCR is the fastest growing PCR market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND CO.

BIOMÉRIEUX

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER

EPPENDORF SE

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

HOLOGIC

MERCK KGAA

QIAGEN

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

SYSMEX INOSTICS, INC.

TAKARA BIO INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

