PCR Technology Market and Competitive Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Major Players in PCR Technology Market Focus on Product Quality and Expansion

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCR Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global PCR technology market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center, healthcare industry, academia and government organization, pharma-biotech company, and applied industries. The global PCR technology market is expected to reach an estimated $13.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are rising occurrences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders in infants, growing need for sophisticated diagnostic methods, and increasing requirement for personalized and precise medical approaches.

PCR Technology Market Insights

Reagents and consumables will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the consistent demand for these supplies in laboratories and research institutes, as well as increasing advancements in reagent compositions, and the introduction of novel and improved PCR enzymes

Within this market, hospitals and diagnostic centers will remain the largest segment due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising screening for cancer and monitoring treatment responses, and growing adoption of PCR in medical settings for rapid and accurate diagnostic examinations, especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing positive government initiatives, existence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and adaptable regulatory frameworks within the region

Features of the Global PCR technology Market

Market Size Estimates: PCR technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: PCR technology market size by various segments, such as by product, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B)

Regional Analysis: PCR technology market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World

, , , and Rest of the World Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, technologies, end use industries, and regions for the PCR technology market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the PCR technology market

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

PCR Technology Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global PCR technology market by product, technology, and end use industry, and region as follows:



PCR Technology Market by Product

Software and Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

PCR Technology Market by Technology

Conventional PCR

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

Reverse Transcription PCR

Hot-Start PCR

Multiplex PCR

Others

PCR Technology Market by End Use Industry

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Healthcare Industry

Academic and Government Organizations

Pharma-Biotech Companies

Applied Industries

Company Profiles

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, PCR technology companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the PCR technology companies profiled in this report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratorie

Fluidigm Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Takara Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5shiqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets