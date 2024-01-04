PCRF Announces Departure of Founding President After 30 Years

AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) has announced that its founder and president, Steve Sosebee, will be leaving the organization effective December 31, 2023. Sosebee, who has been a cornerstone of PCRF for over three decades, is set to pursue other humanitarian endeavors in Palestine.

PCRF is the primary humanitarian organization in Palestine, delivering crucial and life-saving medical relief and humanitarian aid where it is needed most
Sosebee's vision, dedication, and leadership have played an instrumental role in shaping PCRF into the impactful organization it is today. His relentless passion for providing medical and humanitarian relief to Palestinian children has touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on the organization.

While his departure brings a sense of sadness, PCRF expressed confidence in Sosebee's ability to continue making a positive impact wherever he goes, wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.

In addition to this significant change, PCRF also announced planned alterations to its Board of Directors in 2024. Four members whose terms have ended will be replaced, with the organization expressing gratitude for their dedicated service and contributions to its mission.

Amidst the catastrophic crisis in Gaza, PCRF's board is considering a robust strategic vision and plan for 2024. This includes a comprehensive roster of aid programs and projects aimed at rebuilding the medical capabilities and facilities devastated by the current escalations of violence. The plans aim to build capacities to provide urgent medical care to children currently denied access to such services.

Furthermore, the board is planning the appointment of an advisory technical board, composed of experts from different sectors, including those with practical on-the-ground experience from Gaza and Palestine at large. Their collective knowledge and expertise are expected to bolster the capabilities deployed to better serve PCRF's beneficiaries.

Despite the escalating crisis in Gaza, PCRF remains steadfast in its mission. As they navigate these extraordinary challenges, the organization pledges to continue leveraging its resources, partnerships, and expertise to provide life-changing medical support and care to the children of Palestine.

Vivian Khalaf, Chairman of PCRF, extended heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers and donors on behalf of the organization. Their unwavering support and dedication have allowed PCRF to continue its mission, and their generosity is deeply appreciated.

