PCRK Group names Steve Colburn as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCRK Group, Massage Envy's largest multi-unit franchise and a portfolio company of Trivest Partners and Three20 Group, has announced the appointment of Steve Colburn as its new Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the PCRK Group," said Sean Kajcienski, CEO of PCRK Group. "Steve's proven success and reputation as an inspirational leader, and expertise in facilitating field-level execution will further influence PCRK's ability to accelerate profitable growth".

With more than two decades of experience, Colburn is a skilled and intuitive business leader with a successful track record of attaining organizational objectives across multiple functions through operational excellence strategies. Throughout his career he has been instrumental at identifying inefficiencies, implementing continuous improvement strategies, and integrating technology solutions to drive efficiencies and automation.

"As a transformational leader, I thrive on navigating through adversity, overcoming obstacles, and facilitating change," said Colburn. "I believe in the power of teamwork and collaboration and am committed to building positive working relationships with interdepartmental teams, executive management, and all levels of the organization."

Colburn currently resides in Phoenix, AZ, where PCRK Group is headquartered.

PCRK Group has values of People, Care, Results, and Kindness. Colburn looks forward to ensuring that PCRK's operations align with its values as it continues to expand its platform.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 15 firms to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top founder-friendly private equity firms for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com

About Three20 Capital Group

Three20 Capital Group is a private equity firm led by franchise veterans Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Three20 has a depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency, and multi-unit businesses. A sampling of Brands they have partnered with include Massage Envy, Office Pride, Take 5 Oil Change, Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Quatrro Business Services and AM Conservation Group. To learn more, visit www.three20group.com

About PCRK Group

PCRK Group, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, owns and operates 95 Massage Envy locations across 12 states and is Massage Envy's largest multi-unit franchisee. PCRK is committed to connecting with each member and guest to assist them throughout their well-being journey. Support provided by Massage Envy allows us to offer a unique experience that helps us stand out amongst other massage therapy services. Our clients know they'll receive a stellar experience with an established and experienced nationwide company. To learn more, visit www.pcrkgroup.com

