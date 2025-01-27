PCRX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024. A lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 14, 2025.

So what: If you purchased Pacira securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Pacira class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=33570 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 14, 2025.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, statements made during the Class Period were false and/or misleading because defendants created the false impression that Pacira had sufficient patent protections on Exparel and, as such, the ability to expand the marketing, production, and sales of Exparel, which Pacira stated was critical to its future growth and revenue. In truth, Pacira's optimistic claims pertaining to its patent protections on Exparel were fragile at best. In fact, Pacira knew that the '495 patent was not as protective as defendants publicly touted because on June 6, 2023 the New Jersey District Court issued a ruling in eVenus's favor regarding claims construction in another case filed by Pacira in a failed attempt to protect Exparel. Yet defendants continued to make public statements affirming their belief in the '495 patent and the protection it applied for Exparel. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Pacira class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=33570

