PCS Announces the Appointment of Visionary Financial Services Leaders Tom Bradley and Mitch Caplan to its Board of Directors

Tom Bradley, a longtime senior leader at TD Ameritrade, was the visionary behind the company's highly successful institutional custody business catering to independent investment advisors. As President of TD Ameritrade Institutional, Bradley conceived the advisor-focused strategy that differentiated TD and propelled the company to become one of the leading advisor services custodians in the industry. Throughout his career, Bradley has been an advocate for fee-only investment advisors.

"My experience helping advisors grow their businesses aligns with PCS' core focus – empowering advisors to more effectively serve their clients. By breaking down the walls between traditional wealth management and the $7 trillion retirement plan market, PCS is helping advisors grow their practices and transforming the quality of advice given to retirement plan investors," said Bradley. "I am committed to PCS and its mission, and excited to join the board."

Mitch Caplan recently served as CEO of Jefferson National, where he grew the company into one of the largest distributors of tax-advantaged investing solutions for fee-based advisors and their clients. Previously, he was CEO of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, where, under his leadership, the company reported five consecutive years of record revenues and earnings.

"We have seen a shift in the retirement market over the past several years in response to consumer demand for transparency. With the development of an open and conflict-free platform, PCS has positioned themselves at the forefront of a movement that is helping consumers retain power and choice, while also ensuring advisors achieve success and growth. I am excited to join the board of this forward-thinking company that truly has the capacity to transform the retirement plan industry," said Caplan.

"Adding Tom and Mitch to our Board cements and enhances our commitment to retirement plan advisors. We will continue to work together to remove any friction for advisors when offering value-added services to plan sponsors and their employees," said Mark Klein, the Chairman and CEO of PCS.

The addition of Bradley and Caplan will expand the PCS board to seven members.

About PCS

PCS was founded in 2001 by tax and ERISA attorneys who saw the need for a conflict-free, full fee disclosure, no hidden agenda retirement solution. From day one PCS had a vision of complete transparency, which has allowed us to be an industry leader in the retirement plan industry. PCS combines state-of-the-art technology with an experienced and dedicated team of retirement plan professionals to deliver the most complete and highest quality retirement plans available. Our focus on the client's needs has built the strong foundation that keeps PCS growing today.

