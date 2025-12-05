PCs for People Announces Departure of Cofounder and CEO Casey Sorensen After 18 Years of Leadership

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCs FOR PEOPLE announced today that Cofounder and CEO, Casey Sorensen, is departing from his role effective December 26, 2025. Sorensen, with the nonprofit since 2008, turned a simple idea of getting computers to low-income families into a self-sustaining model, where each region funds its own start-up costs.

"Casey worked tirelessly to shape PCs for People into the organization it is today," said Martin Moreno, Board Vice-Chair. "His contributions such as expanding the team to over 160 staff, creating scalable processes, and forging partnerships with thousands of donors will continue to influence the brand's mission for years to come."

During Sorensen's tenure, PCs for People has grown from a two-person startup to operating in 11 communities and serving a quarter million households. The organization's ongoing initiatives and strategic plans for expansion to 18 locations will allow it to deepen its impact across the continental United States.

"On December 26, 2025, I will conclude my tenure with the company, closing out 18 years since founding the organization," said Sorensen. "I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made in communities across the country, and I'm confident that the next CEO will continue to build on this progress and carry our mission forward."

The board has retained an executive search firm to identify PCs for People's next CEO. While the search is underway, Jenny Lorton, National Director of People, Culture & Board Affairs, will oversee day-to-day operations, and the board is prioritizing candidates with proven expertise in strategic planning, a strong commitment to the organization's mission and culture, and the ability to lead through change.

PCs for People is a national leader in digital inclusion, providing affordable computers, low-cost internet, and digital skills training to low-income individuals and families. Since its founding, PCs for People has distributed over 400,000 computers and connected more than 1 million people to the power of technology.

Media Contact

Jenny Lorton, National Director of People, Culture & Board Affairs for PCs for People, [email protected]

SOURCE PCs for People