PCS Integration with the Fi360 Toolkit™ Allows Advisors Access to Data that Fuels Better Client Service

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS, LLC (PCS) announced today its recordkeeping system now integrates with the Fi360 Toolkit™, a web-based software solution that provides research, analytical and reporting services for all client types, including plan sponsors, trusts and high-net worth individuals and families' endowments.

The integration allows advisors to access client data in their Fi360 Toolkit™, further enabling them to streamline their business processes and better serve their clients' needs.

"More than anything, we're focused on making it easier for advisors to run their business and more effectively engage with participants," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS. "Fi360 has led the way in using technology to help advisors gather and grow assets for their clients. We're thrilled about this integration and can't wait to hear how it's helping the advisors who work with us support the qualified retirement plan needs of their clients."

Whether you're selecting new funds, monitoring an existing lineup or building client-friendly reports, the Fi360 Toolkit™ can help optimize and solidify your investment management process so you can spend more time winning new business.

"We are pleased to partner with ­­­­PCS," said Fi360 CEO Bill Mueller. "Our companies have a shared commitment to continuously improving the advisor/client relationship using the best technology available."

The integration will now allow advisors to perform the following functions with the Fi360 Toolkit™:

Access critical client data such as account information, balances, positions and history.

Leverage client data to cut the time it takes to add and update client investments for review, flag investments on a watch list and review and comment on watch list investments.

"At PCS, we are committed to partnerships that offer our advisors access to the cutting-edge technology solutions they need to better serve their clients," added Jordan Migneault, executive vice president of customer experience at PCS. "Our integration with Fi360 is one more way we are the advisor's easy button for managing qualified retirement plans."

You can learn more about Fi360's Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™ here and PCS here.

If you have further questions about this partnership, contact support@fi360.com or sales@pcscapital.com.

About PCS

PCS makes it possible for advisors to extend sophisticated wealth management solutions and generate better outcomes for plan sponsors and participants. Since 2001, it has been the fiduciary financial advisor's easy button for qualified retirement plans, providing transparent, conflict-free retirement solutions with no hidden fees.

PCS offers front-end business development tools, easy-to-use technology, and analytics to help advisors personalize and integrate retirement plans as part of their broader offering without friction and with the highest level of service. The result: Better solutions for advisors—and the clients who trust them.

As of early 2019, PCS has over $6.2B in assets with over 3,000 plans and 225,000 participants.

Contact:

Mike Kazanjian

PCS

(267) 534-2481

KazanjianM@pcscapital.com

SOURCE PCS, LLC

