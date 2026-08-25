PCS Retirement Appoints Anthony Bologna Head of ERISA Sales

New leadership structure sharpens focus on new business growth and strategic relationships

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, a leading independent provider of retirement plan solutions, today announced the appointment of Anthony Bologna as Head of ERISA Sales. The firm also announced that Julianne Donatelli will transition to a new role as Head of ERISA Strategic Accounts. Together, these changes bring dedicated leadership to two key areas of PCS's growth strategy.

Bologna will report to Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement, and lead PCS's ERISA Sales organization. He will set the direction for the company's field sales organization, oversee its Regional Vice Presidents, and lead efforts to expand PCS's reach among advisors and their clients.

Donatelli will also report to David and lead PCS's ERISA Strategic Accounts team. In her new role, she and her team will deepen relationships and create larger enterprise opportunities across the firm's key partnerships.

"As PCS continues to grow, we're evolving our leadership structure to capitalize on a range of opportunities with the attention each requires," said David. "Anthony brings deep experience building and leading high-performing sales organizations, and Julianne understands our strategic partners and the opportunities within those relationships. Having dedicated leaders focused on these distinct parts of the market positions our teams to execute more effectively."

Bologna joins PCS with nearly three decades of experience in the retirement services industry. Most recently, he served as National Sales Director at Ascensus Retirement Services, where he led major national growth initiatives and oversaw a nationwide sales organization. Prior to that role, he spent a decade as Divisional Vice President, leading sales strategy and execution across the East Region while managing a team of Regional Vice Presidents.

Throughout his career, Bologna has built and developed high-performing sales teams, cultivated relationships with financial advisors and strategic partners, and used data and market intelligence to improve sales execution, pipeline management, and forecasting.

"PCS has created a differentiated platform and a strong brand among advisors," said Bologna. "I'm eager to collaborate with our sales organization to amplify that message, drive greater alignment in our market strategy, and help our advisor partners achieve growth by providing best-in-class retirement solutions to the clients they serve."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers. PCS Retirement offers recordkeeping services to over 31,000 plans and over 511,000 participants, representing more than $30 billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers, and other financial institutions to offer leading white-label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC