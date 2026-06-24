PCS Retirement Appoints Gil Amoray Chief Operating Officer

Life & Annuity veteran to help drive operational excellence and support PCS Retirement's continued growth

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, one of the nation's largest independent retirement plan recordkeepers, today announced the appointment of Gil Amoray as Chief Operating Officer.

Amoray joins PCS with more than two decades of leadership experience leading large-scale operations, mergers and acquisitions, technology modernization, and enterprise transformations across the financial services industry. In his role, he will provide strategic oversight across the company, driving operational and service excellence, and strengthening its ability to scale.

"PCS has grown significantly in recent years, and we're investing in leadership and infrastructure to support our long-term vision," said Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement. "Gil brings deep operational expertise and a proven record of leading transformation in complex financial services organizations. His experience building scalable operating models and integrating businesses will be invaluable as we grow. We're excited to welcome him to PCS."

Most recently, Amoray served as Chief Operating Officer at Prosperity Life, overseeing core insurance operations, system modernization initiatives, project management, and third-party operations. Prior to that, he held a series of senior leadership roles at Corebridge Financial and AIG, including Chief Operating Officer for Life and Centralized Operations. In this role, he led large, globally distributed teams supporting customer experience, operational transformation, and business growth.

Throughout his career, Amoray has partnered closely with executive teams and boards of directors to enhance performance, modernize systems, and execute growth strategies.

"This is an exciting time for PCS as the company focuses on its future," said Amoray. "I'm looking forward to building on the company's strong foundation, sharpen operational performance, and help position PCS for its next phase of growth."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers, serving financial advisors, employers, and retirement plan participants nationwide. The company provides comprehensive retirement plan recordkeeping, custody, administration, and investment solutions designed to help advisors and employers deliver successful retirement outcomes.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC