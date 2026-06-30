PCS Retirement Appoints Janis Benson General Counsel

Accomplished legal executive with deep expertise in retirement services, fiduciary oversight, and regulatory strategy

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, one of the nation's largest independent retirement plan recordkeepers, today announced the appointment of Janis Benson as General Counsel.

Benson joins PCS with more than 25 years of legal leadership experience spanning retirement services, investment advisory, insurance, and financial services organizations. In her role, she will lead the company's legal function, strengthening governance, compliance, and risk management to support the firm's continued growth.

"As PCS grows in scale and complexity, we're investing in the leadership and expertise to match," said Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement. "Janis brings an exceptional blend of legal, regulatory, and business experience, along with deep knowledge of the retirement industry. Her leadership will help us remain well-positioned for clients as the regulatory landscape becomes more complex. We're glad to welcome her to PCS."

Most recently, Benson served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Principal Financial Group, directing legal teams that supported retirement, investments, trust and custody, banking, insurance, and advisory businesses. Her experience spans ERISA compliance, trust operations, corporate governance, retirement product innovation, and enterprise risk management.

"PCS has built a strong foundation and demonstrated a clear commitment to advisors, employers, and participants," said Benson. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the leadership team to advance the company's priorities, strengthen governance and compliance, and position PCS for continued success."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers, serving financial advisors, employers, and retirement plan participants nationwide. The company provides comprehensive retirement plan recordkeeping, custody, administration, and investment solutions designed to help advisors and employers deliver successful retirement outcomes.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC