PCS Retirement Appoints Brandy Blum and John McCarthy to Lead Relationship Management and Client Services

Strategic leadership expansion supports growth, service excellence, and long‑term advisor partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, a leading independent provider of retirement plan solutions, today announced the appointments of Brandy Blum as Head of Relationship Management and John McCarthy as Head of Client Services, two newly defined leadership roles designed to support the firm's continued growth and enhance the advisor and client experience.

John McCarthy brings more than 20 years of experience leading large‑scale service, operations, and transformation initiatives across retirement and investment platforms to his role as Head of Client Services. Reporting directly to Scott David, CEO, McCarthy will oversee PCS's ERISA client service organization. His focus will be on modernizing service delivery, integrating acquisitions, and scaling technology‑enabled processes that enhance service quality and consistency.

Brandy Blum will also report to Scott David and will lead PCS's newly established Client Relationship Manager (CRM) team. This team will focus on owning firm‑level relationships with PCS's strategic advisor and client relationships, with responsibility for long‑term relationship health and proactive identification of risks and growth opportunities. The CRM team will work in close partnership with Client Services, which will continue to manage day‑to‑day servicing, administration, and operational support.

"Creating distinct leadership roles for client service and relationship management reflects both our growth and our commitment to doing this the right way," said Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement. "John and Brandy bring complementary strengths that allow us to scale thoughtfully ensuring we deliver consistent, high‑quality service while deepening our strategic advisor and client relationships."

Blum brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services and retirement industry, with a strong track record of building strategic advisor relationships and leading high‑performing teams.

"PCS has a strong foundation built on trust and long‑standing partnerships," said Brandy Blum, Head of Relationship Management. "I'm excited to build on that foundation by creating a more intentional, strategic approach to relationship management that supports long‑term engagement and retention."

McCarthy has been recognized for driving measurable improvements in service levels, retention, and engagement outcomes.

"I'm excited to join PCS at a time of such momentum," said John McCarthy, Head of Client Services. "This structure allows us to strengthen service delivery while staying closely aligned with our advisors and clients as their needs evolve."

Together, these appointments reinforce PCS's commitment to delivering a world‑class experience while maintaining operational excellence.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 31,000 plans and over 511,000 participants representing $32.5 billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers, and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC