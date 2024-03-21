PCS Retirement's Strategic Leadership Expansion to Bolster Growth and Client Services

Leveraging Industry Expertise to Forge New Pathways in Retirement Planning Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, a leading provider of comprehensive retirement plan solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive team. Joining PCS are John Kahle as Head of Sales and Marketing and Dave Jones as Head of Operations and Client Services, roles that underscore the company's commitment to excellence in operational quality, client satisfaction, and market responsiveness.

Quality, Satisfaction, and Competitiveness at the Forefront

"We understand the swiftly evolving demands within the retirement industry," said PCS Retirement's CEO, Scott David. "And with that, as evidenced by these additions, we are actively investing in operational excellence and client satisfaction across advisors, plan sponsors, and distribution partners, while also advancing our competitive positioning and go-to-market strategy."

Introducing John Kahle and Dave Jones

John Kahle steps into the role of Head of Sales and Marketing with a remarkable 30-year history in the retirement industry and personal financial planning. With a rich background at TIAA, Charles Schwab Retirement Plan Services, and Fidelity Investments, John brings unparalleled expertise to his new role.

Dave Jones brings three decades of industry knowledge to his new position as the Head of Operations and Client Services. With extensive experience at Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price, Dave is synonymous with service excellence and operational prowess. His successful track record and holistic approach to client services perfectly align with PCS Retirement's values.

Supporting this strategic evolution are key structural developments, such as the introduction of the Strategic Account Management function under John Kahle's leadership. Strategic Account Management will be aligned with PCS Retirement's goal to deepen partnerships with their most valued clients, fortifying relationships and exploring growth opportunities.

"We are excited about the expected growth these changes represent. These additions signify more than just an expansion of personnel; they embody our unwavering dedication to remaining at the pinnacle of retirement plan solutions," said PCS Retirement's president, Mike Coluzzi. "The future of retirement planning is founded on trust, innovation, and excellence. PCS Retirement stays ahead by not only meeting but exceeding industry standards with these strategic appointments."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 32,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $28+ billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

