PCS Software Announces Promotion of Lori Marwill to Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading provider of transportation management systems, is excited to announce the promotion of Lori Marwill to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Ms. Marwill will oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations.

PCS Software is excited to announce the promotion of Lori Marwill to Chief Financial Officer. Post this Lori Marwill, CFO of PCS Software

Marwill joined PCS Software as Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller in May 2021. She brings over 25 years of experience in the Finance and Accounting arena, predominantly within the Financial Services sector. Her expertise extends beyond traditional controllership, encompassing extensive experience in company consolidations, integrations, system implementations, and workflow design.

"Lori has been a tremendous asset to the team since joining PCS," said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS. "Her strong financial acumen, combined with her leadership skills and deep understanding of the company, make her a perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Lori will play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth and success."

"I'm incredibly honored to be named PCS Software's CFO," said Lori Marwill. "The opportunity to lead the financial operations of such a talented and dedicated team is exciting. At PCS Software, customer satisfaction is paramount, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to further support our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers and working to grow the business."

Prior to joining PCS, Marwill held senior finance positions at various financial services companies. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Texas A&M University.

About PCS Software:

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports shippers and carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

Contact:

Susan Collins

Media Relations

[email protected]

770-654-7054

SOURCE PCS Software