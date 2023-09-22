PCS Software Appoints Brett Bowman as New CFO

Brett Brings 30+ Years of Financial Leadership to PCS Software

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading transportation management software provider, announces Brett Bowman's appointment as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Bowman brings over 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience to PCS Software. He most recently served as CFO of Securonix, a cybersecurity SaaS firm acquired by Vista Private Equity in 2022. Before that, he was CFO of Main Street Hub (sold to GoDaddy) and CFO of Woot (an Amazon company).

Brett Bowman, CFO at PCS Software
Brett Bowman, CFO at PCS Software

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett to the PCS Software team," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS Software. "Brett has a proven track record of success in leading financial and operational organizations through periods of growth and transformation. He is a strategic thinker, and I am confident he will be a valuable asset to our company."

"I am excited to join PCS Software at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Bowman. "I am impressed with the company's strong track record of innovation and its commitment to providing customers with the best possible solutions for transportation management. I look forward to working with the team to continue to grow the business and deliver value to our customers."

Bowman is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA in Finance from Florida State University. He is a member of the CFO Leadership Council of Austin.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports Shippers and Carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

Contact: Bess Lauer, [email protected]

SOURCE PCS Software

