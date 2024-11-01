PCS Software Appoints Danielle Villegas as Chief Product Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced the appointment of Danielle Villegas as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Villegas will lead the company's product strategy and roadmap, driving innovation and growth across its suite of TMS solutions.

PCS Software announced the appointment of Danielle Villegas as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Post this Danielle Villegas joins PCS Software as new Chief Product Officer

Villegas brings over 20 years of experience in software product management, with a proven track record of building and launching successful products across various industries. She possesses a deep understanding of the customer journey and a passion for leveraging data-driven insights to develop competitive solutions that address critical market needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Danielle to the PCS team," said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software. "Having previously collaborated with Danielle at W Energy and Allegro, I've firsthand experience of her strategic vision, strong leadership, and ability to deliver results. Her strong analytical and customer-centric approach, will be instrumental in propelling our product development efforts and further solidifying our position as a leader in the TMS market."

Prior to joining PCS, Villegas served as Vice President of Product at SkySpecs, where she implemented best-in-class product management processes and led the product roadmap for a multi-product SaaS/mobile app portfolio. Her experience also includes leadership roles at W Energy Software, 5, Cenergistic, and Allegro Development.

"I am excited to join PCS at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Villegas. "By listening to our customers' needs and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we'll deliver the tools and capabilities they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving marketplace."

About PCS Software:

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports shippers and carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Collins

Media Relations Specialist

[email protected]

770-654-7054

SOURCE PCS Software