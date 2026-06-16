PCS Software Integrates Triumph Market Rate Intelligence Directly into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster

Carriers now have access to real-time market rate benchmarks, informed by one of the largest freight transaction networks in North America, inside Cortex.

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software today announced the live integration of Triumph Market Rate Intelligence into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Cortex Backhaul Booster, the AI-powered freight prioritization and backhaul optimization features inside PCS TMS. The integration is available now.

Carriers using Cortex can now see current market rate benchmarks alongside every load — giving dispatchers the pricing context they need to avoid underpriced freight before it's accepted, not after.

Cortex Opportunity Manager displays live Triumph Market Rate Intelligence alongside each load's rate and Opportunity Score — so dispatchers know where they stand before they commit.

Rate Data Based on Real, Audited Transactions. Now Inside Cortex.

Real-time market rate benchmarking has historically been a broker and shipper advantage. Both have used rate intelligence tools to price freight dynamically and protect margin. Carriers have largely been working without that same signal — relying on historical data, experience, or instinct.

That changes with this integration. Triumph processes transactions based on more than 65% of brokered freight in North America. Triumph Intelligence is designed to drive smarter decision making based on that visibility of real market movement and pricing. With this integration, Triumph's Market Rate Intelligence is now embedded directly inside Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster, where carriers are already ranking and acting on freight. Every load surfaces with a current market rate benchmark, scored against each fleet's profitability logic in real time.

The Integration: What It Does

When configured, Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster pull live rate benchmarks from Triumph Market Rate Intelligence and display them at the point of freight evaluation. Dispatchers see where each load stands relative to current market conditions — before they commit.

Fleets without a Triumph subscription are covered as well. Both features fall back to PCS historical rate data automatically, so there's always a pricing reference available. Each rate source is clearly labeled so dispatchers always know where the number is coming from.

"Ranking freight without pricing context is incomplete," said Danielle Villegas, Chief Product Officer at PCS Software. "This integration closes that gap. Carriers can see what the market is paying, compare it against their own cost structure, and make a faster, more confident decision — right inside Cortex."

"Speed matters, but margin matters more," said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software. "Giving carriers access to the same market rate intelligence brokers have relied on — inside the TMS where they're already working — is exactly the kind of advantage Cortex was built to deliver."

"Rate intelligence has always been most powerful when it's available at the moment of decision," said Matt Silver, SVP of Enterprise Partnerships at Triumph. "Integrating Triumph Market Rate Intelligence directly into Cortex puts that data where carriers need it most — so they can price freight confidently and protect their margins."

Availability

Triumph Market Rate Intelligence integration is live now within Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster. Access requires a Cortex and Triumph subscription.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is the TMS that takes you from stressed to streamlined. For more than 20 years, PCS has partnered with carriers and brokers to simplify operations, improve profitability, and strengthen customer relationships. With integrated solutions spanning dispatch, accounting, compliance, mobile communications, and AI-driven decision support, PCS gives fleets the tools they need to move more freight and grow with confidence. Learn more at pcssoft.com.

About Triumph

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a transportation-focused financial and technology company that delivers payments, factoring, banking, and intelligence solutions designed to simplify and modernize freight transactions for brokers, carriers, shippers and factors. The company develops technology and financial products that improve operational efficiency, increase transparency and security in transactions, and expand access to working capital across the transportation industry. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Triumph's portfolio includes Triumph, LoadPay and TBK Bank. Learn more at triumph.io.

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SOURCE PCS Software