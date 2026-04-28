PCS Software Integrates DAT One Load Board Directly into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster

Carriers can now source DAT One freight inside their TMS, automatically scored for profitability, no manual entry required.

HOUSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software today announced the live integration of DAT One load board access into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Cortex Backhaul Booster, the AI-powered freight prioritization and backhaul optimization features inside PCS TMS. The integration is available now.

Carriers can now source loads from DAT One, the industry's largest truckload freight marketplace, directly into Cortex, where every load is automatically scored and ranked by profitability. No copy-paste. No tab-switching. No manual re-entry.

See how DAT One loads flow directly into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster — automatically scored for profitability, no manual entry required. One workflow. No tab-switching. Speed Speed

Expanding Freight Intake Inside Opportunity Manager

Through a customer-managed DAT One subscription, dispatchers can search DAT One load board results without leaving PCS. Loads are automatically converted into structured opportunities inside Cortex Opportunity Manager, where they are immediately ranked using each fleet's configured profitability logic, factoring in rate, lane, fuel, and operational costs.

Cortex Backhaul Booster, PCS's backhaul optimization feature, also has the DAT One load board as a direct freight source. Dispatchers see backhaul opportunities sourced from DAT One scored and ranked alongside all other freight, without any manual input.

DAT Loads. Cortex Intelligence. One Workflow.

Carriers have always relied on DAT for freight. Now that information lives inside Cortex, where dispatchers are already evaluating, ranking, and acting on loads. Each load from DAT One enters Cortex Opportunity Manager as a structured opportunity, scored against each fleet's profitability logic the moment it arrives. No context switching. No extra steps.

Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster were built to surface the best freight faster. Adding DAT One as a direct source means more opportunities, from one of the industry's most trusted load boards, flowing into that same ranked, profit-first workflow automatically.

"Speed matters in a tight freight market — but carriers who win aren't just moving fast, they're moving smart," said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software. "Bringing DAT One loads directly into Cortex Opportunity Manager means dispatchers aren't just seeing more freight. They're seeing loads that meet their criteria, which means they don't have to choose between speed and quality. They get both."

"Booking decisions have to support the bottom line. Integrating DAT One into PCS Cortex means carriers can see which loads meet their profitability criteria without disrupting their workflow, so they can act on the right opportunities the moment they're available," said Bill Driegert, EVP of the carrier segment, DAT Freight & Analytics.

"Dispatchers don't have time to evaluate every load manually," said Danielle Villegas, Chief Product Officer at PCS Software. "The whole point of Opportunity Manager is to make the best load obvious. Adding DAT One as a direct freight source makes that signal stronger — without adding work."

Availability

DAT One load board integration is available within Cortex Opportunity Manager and Backhaul Booster. Access requires a Cortex and DAT One subscription.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is the TMS that takes you from stressed to streamlined. For more than 20 years, PCS has partnered with carriers and brokers to simplify operations, improve profitability, and strengthen customer relationships. With integrated solutions spanning dispatch, accounting, compliance, mobile communications, and Cortex AI-driven decision support, PCS gives fleets the tools they need to move more freight and grow with confidence. Learn more at pcssoft.com.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and DAT Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database of more than $1 trillion in freight market transactions. Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at dat.com.

PCS Software Media Contact:

Susan Collins

Media Relations Specialist

[email protected]

770-654-7054

DAT Freight & Analytics Media Contact

Georgia Jablon

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE PCS Software