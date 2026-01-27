PCS Software Names John Partain Chief Customer Officer

Veteran customer leader brings 20+ years of experience scaling customer success and support across transportation and telematics

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading transportation management system provider, announced that John Partain has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Partain will lead PCS's end-to-end customer lifecycle, strengthening customer health, loyalty, and long-term value while ensuring the voice of the customer helps guide product and company strategy.

John Partain, PCS Software, Chief Customer Officer

Partain brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across technology, transportation, and telematics organizations, with a track record of building and scaling high-performing global customer teams focused on retention, expansion, and measurable outcomes.

"PCS has earned trust with fleets by delivering real results, and we're going to keep raising that bar," said John Partain, Chief Customer Officer at PCS. "My focus is straightforward: deliver measurable value, improve the customer experience across every touchpoint, and make sure customer feedback directly informs how PCS evolves its products and services."

Prior to joining PCS, Partain held senior leadership roles at Teletrac Navman, Verizon Connect, Truckstop, and CalAmp, leading Customer Success, Support, and Operations teams through periods of growth, transformation, and scale. His work has centered on aligning customer outcomes with business strategy, strengthening operational rigor, and building trusted, long-term customer partnerships.

"John's priority is simple: help customers get more value, faster, and keep winning long after go-live." said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software.

At PCS, Partain will focus on improving customer health and loyalty across the customer journey, strengthening cross-functional alignment between Customer Success, Support, Product, and Sales, and driving programs that help customers realize value from PCS more quickly and consistently.

Partain holds a degree from Bellevue University and is an advocate for continuous improvement and leadership development. He is also active in his community, serving on the Board of Directors for Lakeland Community Theatre and Polk Pride.

To learn more, visit pcssoft.com

About PCS Software

PCS Software is the TMS that takes you from stressed to streamlined. For more than 20 years, PCS has partnered with carriers and brokers to simplify operations, improve profitability, and strengthen customer relationships. With integrated solutions spanning dispatch, accounting, compliance, mobile communications, and AI-driven decision support, PCS gives fleets the tools they need to move more freight and grow with confidence.

Media Contact:

Susan Collins

Media Relations Specialist

[email protected]

770-654-7054

SOURCE PCS Software