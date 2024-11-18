PCS Software Introduces Strategic Integrations to Streamline Carrier Onboarding, Fuel Management, and Rate Visibility

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leader in transportation management solutions, is excited to announce new and enhanced integrations within its Transportation Management System (TMS) as part of its ongoing commitment to providing a single, comprehensive view of operations for customers. These integrations are designed to centralize operational insights, streamline workflows, and empower trucking companies to make data-driven decisions more easily.

The latest integrations include RMIS by Truckstop for Carrier Onboarding, QuikQ for Fuel Management, and an enhanced DAT integration that allows customers to post available trucks and search for DAT rates directly from within the PCS TMS. Together, these integrations offer PCS users greater visibility and control over core functions, from compliance and security to rate management and load posting.

Enhanced Carrier Onboarding with RMIS

With the RMIS integration, PCS customers can now automate and expedite the carrier onboarding process. RMIS simplifies compliance management and reduces manual tasks, enabling PCS customers to quickly and seamlessly onboard carriers, allowing them to focus on driving operational efficiencies.

Advanced Fuel Management with QuikQ

QuikQ's integration adds a new layer of efficiency to fuel management. Our customers can easily import fuel purchases with a click, saving time on data entry and gaining clearer insights into fuel expenses. QuikQ's RFID technology further enhances security, allowing drivers to refuel only when their truck is nearby, effectively minimizing the risk of unauthorized transactions.

Enhanced Load and Rate Management with DAT

PCS Software's enhanced integration with DAT allows customers not only to post available trucks directly from the TMS but also to search for current DAT rates, either from the "find rate" function or directly from the load itself. This feature saves time and provides immediate access to market rates, helping carriers make more informed pricing decisions and stay competitive.

"We are thrilled to partner with PCS Software to bring QuikQ's fuel management capabilities to a broader audience in transportation," said Rich Taute, Vice President of Sales at QuikQ. "Our technology aligns well with PCS's focus on efficiency and operational control, helping carriers manage fuel expenses with greater security and convenience."

A Centralized View of Operations with Open API

Looking ahead, PCS Software is set to launch an Open API project, enabling customers to integrate with more partners more quickly and efficiently than ever before. By simplifying access to critical data, PCS provides customers with a comprehensive, real-time view of their operations, empowering faster and more informed decision-making across the business.

"We understand the value of a centralized, efficient system in transportation and are committed to making our TMS more powerful and flexible through the right integrations," said Danielle Villegas, Chief Product Officer at PCS Software. "By enhancing our integrations with RMIS, QuikQ, and DAT, and soon launching our Open API, PCS is ensuring that our customers have the tools they need to achieve operational clarity and control."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports shippers and carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

