PCS Software Names Mark A. Hill as Chief Executive Officer, Reinforcing Dedication to Customer Satisfaction

HOUSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading provider of Transportation Management Systems (TMS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark A. Hill as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 35 years of experience in technology, sales, and consulting, Mr. Hill brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to customer-centric leadership, further reinforcing PCS Software's dedication to customer satisfaction.

"PCS has a longstanding reputation for delivering innovative solutions to its over 1,500 customers," said Frank Adelmann, member of the PCS Software Board of Directors. "Mark's extensive leadership experience, coupled with his unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and growth, make him the ideal CEO to guide PCS through its next phase of development."

Hill joins PCS from W Energy Software, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and subsequently as CEO. Under his leadership, the company experienced remarkable growth, achieving over 30% annual growth and successfully navigating the sale of the company, all while ensuring continued progress despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 market. In addition to W Energy Software, Mr. Hill held leadership positions with Value Creed, Bibliotheca, P2 Energy Solutions and Allegro Development where he helped build and grow , customer-first software organizations.

"I am deeply honored to join PCS at this pivotal moment," said Mr. Hill. "The company's commitment to customer success deeply resonates with me. I am eager to listen to our customers' needs and drive innovation in our products based on their feedback. I am passionate about supporting our customers' growth and ensuring their success remains at the forefront of everything we do."

Mr. Hill is a respected thought leader in the technology sector, having authored and published articles on technology, energy, trading, and industry trends in prestigious publications such as The Wall Street Journal and various industry media outlets.

