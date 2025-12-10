PCs2U Doubles Down on SonicWall for Comprehensive Cybersecurity and Business Growth

Longtime managed security service provider (MSSP) turns to SonicWall's security portfolio to simplify compliance, boost recurring revenue and deliver enterprise-grade protection without complexity

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of delivering concierge-level IT services to Veterans, PCs2U reached a critical moment in 2018. When changes in government processes disrupted its core business model, the company needed a new path forward that would allow it to continue delivering value to customers while staying true to its mission, and SonicWall became the foundation for that transformation. By leveraging SonicWall's comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, PCs2U was able to evolve, scale and strengthen its position as a trusted security partner.

Unlike other vendors, SonicWall stood out for one key reason: a relentless commitment to solving complex security problems for businesses of all sizes through innovation. Today, PCs2U relies on SonicWall's full spectrum of solutions, from firewalls to endpoint protection and cloud security services, all backed by regionalized support teams that understand the unique needs of local customers.

"SonicWall stood out because of its deep investment in research and development, something that many other vendors simply weren't prioritizing," said Lydia McClosky, CEO and Founder of PCs2U, Inc. "Over the years, I've seen SonicWall consistently do things the right way, not just the easy way, and that's why I've stayed loyal to the brand. What impresses me most is their innovation and flexibility. Whether it's integrating advanced endpoint protection, introducing Zero Trust with Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) or expanding managed services, SonicWall is always anticipating our needs and the needs of the businesses we serve. That gives us the confidence to scale and deliver stronger security outcomes while growing recurring revenue without piecing together multiple solutions from different providers."

Driving Measurable Results

The results have been transformative. In just six months, SonicWall's SonicSentry Managed Security Services (MSS) helped PCs2U unlock new revenue streams, boost customer trust and create sustainable recurring revenue.

"Partners like PCs2U exemplify the power of SonicWall's vision for unified cybersecurity," said Michael Crean, General Manager of Managed Services at SonicWall. "By combining our powerful portfolio and their customer-first approach, they're delivering enterprise-grade protection in a way that's accessible, scalable and profitable. This partnership underscores how SonicWall is enabling MSPs and other IT service providers to simplify security while driving growth."

The relationship began with a single firewall. Today, it's a full partnership built on trust, innovation and shared commitment to security done right.

"What continues to impress us is SonicWall's forward-thinking approach," continued McClosky. "Their strategic acquisitions of companies like Banyan Security and Solutions Granted demonstrate a proactive commitment to the market anticipating customer needs and driving innovation to deliver even greater value."

About PCs2U

Established in 2008, our company began with a mission to support veterans transitioning to civilian life through the Vocational Rehabilitation program, providing all-encompassing computer solutions. Since then, we have transitioned to Security, while staying focused on our clients' needs. In 2023, we earned Platinum status with SonicWall, ensuring you can take full advantage of our purchasing power. We specialize in entirely on SonicWall: NextGen firewalls, switches, SMA, SIEM/SOCaaS, SentinelOne +MDR, Avanan, and advanced security services like CSE, NSM, EPP and NDR. What sets us apart is our concierge-style customer service. We genuinely care about our client and their clients' success and security in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

